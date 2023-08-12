Call for action after latest Dublin attack: ‘Violence is rife and attacks are the norm’

Two of the victims suffered broken noses while one suffered a broken eye socket in the attack

28/07/2023 Dublin, Ireland. Pictured is a Garda car driving down Henry Street today, as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced €10 million in additional funding for garda overtime in Dublin Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mannix Flynn who is against the establishment of a Drug injection centre in Dublin City. Picture; Gerry Mooney

stephen Termini with his sons Mike and Jesse. Pics of US tourist assaulted

Gardai have recovered a significant amount of CCTV of a shocking attack in Dublin’s Temple Bar during which three tourists suffered horrific injuries, including broken noses and a fractured eye socket.

The capital has been described as a place where “violence is rife and attacks are the norm” following another violent assault this weekend.

Three English tourists suffered serious injuries after they were attacked while socialising in Temple Bar on Friday night in what is the latest in a string of concerning attacks on tourists and locals in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

The three young men were set upon in the popular tourist area and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources said two of the victims suffered broken noses while one suffered a broken eye socket in the attack, which took place behind the former Central Bank.

While no one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of last night gardai are trawling through CCTV of the incident and are hopeful of making arrests.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardai received a report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 10:05pm on Friday, 11th of August 2023 on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.

“Three men aged in their 20s were conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.”

Local councillor Mannix Flynn said the latest incident is sadly just one of many happening on Dublin’s streets.

Read more Calls for gardaí to patrol city every night after three tourists attacked in Temple Bar

“I really do wish the people who were assaulted well and want to say to them I’m sorry this happened, but the reality is that this is commonplace here. That has been allowed to manifest itself over the last 20 years.

“It’s catastrophic on our streets. There are no consequences. You can do what you like on the streets of Dublin and kick the head off who you like.

“Violence is rife, attacks are the norm and what’s appalling on top of that is there is no response.”

He said Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s recent comments that Dublin was safe did not reflect the reality on the ground.

“The Minister should resign. There is no question about that.

“The Minister should be commended for the way she has responded to domestic violence but why cant she respond to the catastrophic violence that is taking place on our streets?”

He said locals in the area are constantly on to him about incidents and said it is happening to locals and tourists alike.

“People living in the city all their lives are telling me they’re thinking of leaving.

“I’ve had people from Temple Bar onto me saying how they’re looking out the window at people getting the head kicked off them.”

He said one local resident contacted him about a man being kicked in the head near Temple Bar Square who was unconscious for 20 minutes and, despite passersby calling emergency services, none arrived and the man eventually staggered away.”

Friday’s assault comes after a series of incidents in Dublin City Centre including an attack on Talbot Street which left American tourist Stephen Termini with serious injuries and a brutal attack on Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Hrekov outside the Abbey Theatre.