Cabbie convicted of moving drugs for Dublin gang, became courier after driving for Iranian hitman

OAP Charles James Carr – now nicknamed ‘El Taxio’ by his bemused fellow taxi-drivers – initially became involved through murdered hitman Hamid Sanambar

An OAP taxi driver, who walked free from court after being convicted of moving €30,000 of cocaine and cannabis for a Dublin drugs gang, became involved through murdered Iranian hitman Hamid Sanambar.

Charles James Carr (68) of Mac Eoin Park, Longford, appeared before Longford Circuit Court on Friday where evidence was heard of how, until he became involved in this operation, he led a blemish-free existence.

Carr – who was nicknamed ‘El Taxio’ by his bemused fellow taxi-drivers in the wake of his arrest – initially become involved in the drug-courier operation when he was employed as a driver by Sanambar.

His job was to drive the Iranian from Longford to Dublin, where the latter collected drugs from a Coolock gang, before driving him back to his hometown.

Hamid Sanambar

When Sanambar (41) was shot dead while standing in the garden of murdered Sean Little in Coolock in May 2019, Carr was contacted by the gang member and told he had to continue the drug drops.

“I didn’t have a choice. I had a gun to my head,” he told gardai after his arrest.

Detective Garda Mick Fox told the court that on July 15, 2020, he and a number of colleagues, who had previously observed Mr Carr’s taxi “acting suspiciously” at the addresses of known drug dealers in Longford, stopped the vehicle at Shroid, Longford.

He explained that the accused was alone in the vehicle and that he became nervous when approached by gardai and was “shaking profusely”.

Carr volunteered to gardai that there was “a package” on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and two packages were found, containing cannabis and suspected cocaine.

Analysis of the packages confirmed Carr was carrying 123.8g of cocaine, valued at €8,666, and 986.1g of cannabis, valued at €19,722. The total value of the drugs seized was €28,388.

Detective Garda Fox told the court Carr was arrested, detained and questioned and gave “a fulsome account” of how he had come into possession of the drugs.

“He indicated he made several trips to two different locations in Dublin,” he explained.

“A person would get into the back of his car, he’d get paid, and a package would be left in the back of the car.”

Carr told gardai that he had previously picked up a man, identified as Hamid, who he would transport between Longford and Dublin twice a week.

However, the man in question was “assassinated” and Carr was expected to continue on his work.

“I got a phone call from a certain person in Dublin and he said they’d have more work for me,” Carr told gardai in interview.

“I said I wasn’t interested in doing it and they said ‘you know what happened to your friend’. I didn’t have a choice. I had a gun to my head.”

For between eight and ten months, he drove to Dublin, usually once a week, and he would be paid between €200 and €400 per trip.

After he was charged with these offences, Carr’s taxi licence was taken from him by the courts.

In 2021, he made an application to have his licence renewed but that application was refused by Chief Superintendent Tony Healy.

A subsequent appeal before the late Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court was refused.

Judge Keenan Johnson commended Gardai “for being so observant” in their duties.

He noted the Section 15 and Section 15 (a) Misuse of Drugs charges carried a sentence of up to life imprisonment, with the latter charge carrying a mandatory presumptive minimum sentence of ten years.

He did, however, note that the courts could exercise their discretion if there were good reasons to do so.

“And I will be exercising that discretion. Imposing a ten-year prison sentence on a 68-year-old man with no previous convictions would be unjust,” he said.

Aggravating factors included the fact that Carr knowingly carried out these offences, as well as the effects that such offences have on society.

A headline sentence of seven years was fixed and Judge Johnson, taking mitigating factors into account, reduced this to five years, suspending the entirety of the sentence for six years.