Cabbie accused of false imprisonment; drug boss Shoukri's weapons hunt; and Conor McGregor jets off

Here are the top stories from across sundayworld.com this evening:

Dublin taxi driver accused of imprisoning female passenger in car for 40 minutes

Sayed Hassan (30) collected a fare to bring the passenger to Lucan, but instead it is alleged that he drove her to another estate

Drug boss Andre Shoukri looks to Dublin and Scotland for guns to fend off hit from rivals

Shoukri is under serious pressure after the shooting of Dean Rice last Tuesday, with former associate Alan McClean Jnr plotting revenge

Woman who tried to sell Noah Donohoe's laptop to buy drugs is convicted

Maria Nolan denied knowing the computer belonged to Noah when she stored it at her hostel room as searches for the teenager continued across Belfast

Conor McGregor jets off from Dublin Airport on private plane with sister Aoife

The Notorious returned to Ireland for a flying visit to attend his other sister Erin's birthday bash

Poodle-swinging thug up in court for driving to police station while disqualified

Dopey Darren Callaghan was previously jailed for assaulting his girlfriend and for swinging her pet poodle over his head and over a garden fence