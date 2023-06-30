CAB target Ian McMorrow killed in motorbike crash in Sligo

The biker has been named locally as McMorrow, a major criminal in Sligo who was closely connected to local mob boss Patrick Irwin

A major criminal who was in the sights of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has been killed in a motorbike crash in Sligo.

Ian McMorrow died in the accident outside Sligo town on the N16 at Glencar, north of his hometown of Sligo at around 8.30pm.

McMorrow, who had been described as being “actively involved the sale and supply of drugs” in the High Court in May, was on the bike when it was involved in a collision with a car.

In May, High Court judge Mr Justice Alex Owens ruled that it was reasonable to believe that a Volkswagen Golf, two diamond rings and €5,000 in cash belonging to him were funded by the drugs trade.

The items, including the cash that was found hidden in his girlfriend’s underwear that were seized by CAB, were declared proceeds of crime and confiscated from McMorrow, who had more than 50 criminal convictions.

McMorrow didn’t challenge a CAB bid to have his car and cash declared the proceeds of crime.

The case has highlighted the links between the Irwin Organised Crime gang and the mob previously headed up by convicted gangster Barry Young with connections all over Ireland and abroad.

McMorrow’s girlfriend Claudia Gethins claimed the rings were an inheritance while the cash was found hidden in her bra, the High Court was told.

The car and property were seized in garda raids in July 2021 targeting the gang in which McMorrow acted right-hand man to leader Patrick Irwin, who himself has previously been stripped of assets by CAB.

McMorrow’s criminal career and connections with other drug dealers were detailed in affidavits submitted to the court as part of the CAB case.

McMorrow also worked closely with a cousin of Barry Young, who was recently sentenced at the Special Criminal Court for directing a criminal organisation.

Garda believe that while Irwin was in prison 2018, Ian McMorrow built up his own gang thanks to his brother Kenneth’s connections with Dublin criminals, according to garda evidence detailed in court.

His brother Kenneth is married to a sister of Patrick Irwin, Catherine, a former soldier who was kicked out of the Army after obstructing garda trying search Kenneth.

Their wedding in 2018 was attended by a number of high-profile criminals from Sligo, Meath and Dublin, according to one of the affidavits filed by CAB.

The Irwin gang and the one previously controlled by Young have connections that stretch all along the west of Ireland, Northern Ireland and are linked to Dublin based drug dealers with international connections.

Details of the CAB investigation into McMorrow later emerged, including how he paid for his 172-reg VW Golf for cash in Northern Ireland.

An Audi he traded in for the Golf had previously been bought for more than €10,000 in Co Meath when he had no legitimate means to acquire that amount of cash.

While two lodgements of €10,000 and €12,000 had been made to his bank account from compensation claims, later transactions didn’t correspond with the purchase of the Golf.

A “substantial amount” of duty, almost €8,000, was paid on the car by McMorrow’s grandmother who the judge said had no interest in the car.

Judge Owens said McMorrow and Gethins are people of “no means” who live in a house they don’t own and don’t have the resources to account for the car, jewellery or cash.

He said the explanation is in the affidavits that McMorrow is a drug-dealer “working with other shady characters”

The judge appointed a receiver with the power to sell off the car and jewellery and ordered the proceeds from the sales to be lodged in an account until they are forfeited to the State.

McMorrow, who has more than 50 previous convictions, was a violent drug dealer selling cocaine and cannabis, who has lengthy prison sentences

While still in his 20s he was jailed for making threats to shoot someone during a drunken melee for which he served a prison sentence.

Last October he got a three-month suspended sentence for obstructing gardai when he was seen throwing away a plastic bag and a mobile phone as he was being chased by gardai near his home.

In 2019 he was prosecuted for dangerous driving after members of the Divisional Drugs Unit attempted to stop him getting away from them.

The car was driven at high-speed on the wrong side of the road, mounted footpaths and only came to an end when a tyre blew out.

Gardaí, meanwhile, are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” gardai said. “It is believed he is from Sligo. The driver of the car did not requires hospital treatment. The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

“The N16 at Glencar is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N16 at Glencar between 8pm and 8:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.