CAB seize Rolex watch and €1,900 cash in Dublin city centre raid
Today’s raid was a follow-up to an operation in October 2020, where the Dublin Metropolitan Region’s Drugs Unit seized €93,000.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized cash and a designer watch in a raid in Dublin city centre this morning.
They were assisted by gardaí attached to the District Detective Unit and Community Policing Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station and a customs cash dog.
One residence was searched, where detectives seized a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Diamond Face watch, €1,910 in cash, and electronic devices.
Meanwhile, an additional €47,000 has been frozen in bank accounts linked to this probe.
Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation.
