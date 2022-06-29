CAB seize electric cars, luxury watches and €15k in raids targeting European crime gang

Gardai said this gang is involved in the supply of vehicles to other organised crime gangs throughout the country.

Five cars were seized during today's operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau have seized five cars, including a Tesla, €15,000 and a number of luxury watches after carrying out raids targeting an eastern European crime gang.

Over 80 personnel were involved in the operation with 15 separate searches taking place in Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin today.

The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

This morning’s operation targeted an East European Organised Crime Group involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade.

Assets seized today included the following:

• One Tesla electric Vehicle • Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s) • Two Classic vehicles • €15,000 in cash • A number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands.

Luxury watches were seized during today's operation

A garda spokesperson said: “Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.

Today’s operation is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG. The investigation remains on-going.”