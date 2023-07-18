CAB seize cars, Rolex watches and €7500 cash in Dublin raids targeting drug gang
The search operations took place this morning
The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a number of items following search operations targeting an Organised Crime Group in Dublin this morning.
The search operation involved four residential dwellings in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR West) and involved personnel from the CAB with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, Q District Drugs Unit, Crime Task Force Dublin Castle and the Customs Dog Unit.
The following items of note were seized:
• VW Golf GTI
• Skoda Superb s-line
• 4 x gents Rolex watches
• Euro & Sterling cash (approx. €7500)
In addition to the seizure of the above assets, in excess of €11,000 was frozen in financial accounts.
“This morning’s operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking and today marks a significant development in this ongoing investigation”.