C Case rapist Simon McGinley back in court for alleged breach of Sex Offenders’ Act

The 48-year-old was only released from Arbour Hill prison on 14 September

Serial rapist Simon McGinley is facing being back behind bars less than two months after finishing his sentence for the shocking rape of a pensioner.

The sex beast whose previous rape of a 13-year-old girl sparked the C Case legal battle over whether she was allowed to travel to the UK for an abortion, has been charged with breaching the Sex Offenders Act.

The 48-year-old who left Arbour Hill prison on 14 September, was brought to Dundalk District Court yesterday over an alleged breach of the Act.

He was granted bail under strict conditions including that he stays at a Co Louth address and obey a curfew from 10pm to 7am.

He also has to provide a mobile phone to gardai and make himself available to officers when they call to his address.

Registered sex-offenders are required to give gardaí their address with ten days of release and notify them if there are any changes.

McGinley left the Dublin city-centre prison in September after finishing his 21-year sentence imposed in 2009 for the sexual attack on the 85-year-old woman in Monaghan.

McGinley completely covered-up his face with a hat and mask as he was driven from the prison gates in a taxi.

He ignored a request to make a comment.

McGinley was told at his last trial he will be under post-release supervision for 12 years.

Failure to keep to supervision conditions can result in a prison sentence of 12 months or a fine up to €1,500.

When passing sentence in 2009, Justice George Birmingham said the case was one of the worst he had heard considering the age and frailty of the victim.

Then aged 35, McGinley, who had denied the charges, was found guilty of raping the elderly woman on June 16, 2008 after forcing his way into her home.

The woman known as Miss C was also in court that day for the sentence hearing where the daughter of the elderly woman outlined the devastating impact the sex attack had on her mother.

"The most heart-breaking thing is the loss of joy from our mother's life," said the victim’s daughter at the time.

Judge Birmingham said the crime was "about as bad as it gets" and at the upper end of the spectrum.

It was also heard how cowardly McGinley had wanted to serve his time in Arbour Hill because he was “deeply worried” about his safety behind bars.

In 2009 ‘Miss C’ spoke to RTE radio about the brutal attack by McGinley that left her pregnant and she was sent to various care homes.

She was also caught at the centre of an infamous legal battle over her right to have an abortion when a decision to send her to the UK was opposed by pro-life activists.

“He ruined my life and I am still coming to terms with that. My life is destroyed.”

“I never got schooling or anything like that. I don’t know how many times I tried to kill myself but I have a little five-year-old son now so he keeps me going,” she said at the time.

She spoke about living in constant fear and receiving death threats.