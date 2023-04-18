Businessman who called hurler Lee Chin a ‘f**king Chinaman’ writes letter of apology

We approached the GAA fan to question him about his shameful antics

A businessman at the centre of a racism storm after Wexford hurler Lee Chin was called a ‘f**king Chinaman’ during an inter-county match has written a letter of apology to the star.

We approached the GAA fan – who was filmed racially abusing Lee during an inter-county charity match last weekend – to question him about his shameful antics.

But the pitch-side motor-mouth, who is in his 50s, refused to make any comment, keeping his gob firmly shut during the encounter.

We are not currently naming the individual as no formal complaint has been made to gardai by either Lee or Wexford GAA in relation to the shameful comments.

We can, however, reveal that although not directly associated with Tipperary GAA, he is a GAA enthusiast who previously sponsored jerseys ahead of an underage event.

A source further confirmed that, since the incident, he has sent a letter to Lee apologising and expressing sincere remorse for his words.

A GAA probe into the man’s abusive comments at the charity clash between Tipperary and Wexford is ongoing.

The outcome of this investigation is likely to result in him being banned from attending any and all of the assocation’s fixtures for a period of 48 weeks.

Earlier this year, a new anti-racism rule was passed in the GAA.

It specified that any “act, deed, word or gesture of a racist nature” now carries a 48-week suspension.

A repeat infraction carries a 96-week ban.

When approached on Wednesday evening and asked to explain his racist catcalling of Lee, the man refused to acknowledge the presence of our reporter or answer any questions.

“Excuse me,” our reporter began, before identifying himself, “I wanted to ask you about the comments you made at the hurling match last weekend?” Refusing to engage, the man turned away before striding quickly towards his car.

“Did you intend to insult Lee Chin?” Our reporter persevered but, again, the man refused to engage before driving away.

On Thursday, the Sunday World again tried to make contact with the man, seeking his email address at his business.

However, a receptionist said she would have to check with the businessman before giving this out.

Despite leaving a mobile number, we did not hear back from the man or his representatives prior to going to print.

The man’s abuse of Lee drew widespread condemnation after a video of the incident began to circulate within minutes of last Saturday’s challenge match in Carrick on Suir being blown up early.

In the video, a supporter, later identified as the businessman, can be heard shouting racist language at Lee during an altercation between both teams.

He said: ‘Hey, f****** Chinaman. Hey, f****** Chinaman. You started it.’

Hurler Lee Chin

A number of Wexford players then rushed towards the individual in defence of their team-mate.

Some of them can be heard calling the man a ‘disgrace’ while another labels him ‘a dirty racist b*****d’.

As tensions escalated, the referee blew his whistle, abandoning the match entirely.

Tipperary, Wexford and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) all subsequently released a statement condemning the incident.

Speaking to the Sunday World this week, chairman of Wexford GAA, Micheál Martin, said a final decision on whether a complaint will be made to gardai won’t take place until after the Association’s own probe is complete.

“I have spoken to Lee,” he said, “and, this is not in any way to lessen the impact of racist abuse, both Lee and ourselves are conscious we are coming into a really busy period of games.

“We’re 10 days out from Championship and then we are week on week on week.

“I think Lee is conscious and we are all conscious that nothing should distract from the games.

“As I’ve said previously, players just want to play games. They don’t want to be caught up with investigations. That is something, unfortunately, that lands on the desk of administrators.

“So, and I have spoken to Lee, I don’t envisage that there will be a complaint to gardai at this juncture.

“He’s happy for the GAA investigation to take its course and potentially, when the season ends, Lee will be available for comment.”

Asked whether this means a final decision on a complaint to gardai will be put off until the GAA’s probe is concluded,

Mr Martin said: “I think that’s a fair way of putting it and Lee will perhaps have more time to focus on it at that stage.”

Lee has received widespread support in the wake of last weekend’s incident with both players and former players speaking out.

Jason Sherlock said he experienced similar abuse when he played for the Dublin county team between 1995 and 2010.

Speaking on Newstalk, the 47-year-old commended Chin’s teammates for confronting the man who shouted the racial slur.

“When I played, no one knew what was right or wrong. Sometimes it was done because people wanted a competitive edge, other times it was people wanting to be popular and funny. It did leave a mark and scars,” he said.

“But these players knew that this was wrong and out of order. I was delighted to see that.”