Businessman tied up in bathroom as armed burglary gang ransacked his Dublin home

A businessman was tied up after he was frogmarched into the bathroom of his home when it was raided by an armed three man gang on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that the balaclava wearing gang had been watching the property in Lusk, north Co Dublin, before they targeted it when they noticed a vehicle leaving it at around 6.30pm.

One of the criminals was armed with a firearm and the other two raiders carried “meat cleaver” type knives when they burst into the property.

It is understood the occupant of the house, a businessman aged in his early 60s was threatened and assaulted before being forced into the bathroom where he was tied up.

Sources say that for almost an hour the gang ransacked the house looking for valuables and cash, but were interrupted when two male relatives of the man who was being held against his will arrived back at the house.

They were confronted by the burglars and it is understood that these two men suffered minor injuries in the course of an altercation with the raiders who spoke with Dublin accents.

At this stage it is believed that the man in his early 60s who was in the bathroom managed to partially free himself and was able to alert neighbours which led the criminals to flee the scene empty handed.

Gardaí were notified and rushed to the scene and a major investigation has been launched.

“This was a terrible ordeal for all three of these men, but particularly the first injured party who was in the house on his own when the gang struck.

“It was a very distressing home invasion,” a source said.

Gardaí said tonight that no arrests have yet been made in the case.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Lusk, Co Dublin yesterday evening, Tuesday 17th January 2023,” a spokesman said.

“At approximately 6.30pm, a number of males entered the property and demanded cash.

“Three men, aged in their 50s and 60s were injured during the incident. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

“It is understood nothing was taken during the incident.

“Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing to any person who was in the Ballealy Lane area of Lusk between 5pm and 8pm last night, Tuesday 17th January 2023 to contact them. They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” he added.