Bus passenger takes down man who attacked Garda on O’Connell Street

Dublin Bus passenger comes to aid of Garda after man attacks him on O’Connell Street

A “have-a-go” hero took down a man who attacked a Garda as he tried to get onto a Dublin Bus on O’Connell Street in a dramatic incident caught on camera.

In footage widely shared across social media, a man is seen trying to board a number 16 bus on the capital’s main thoroughfare as a Garda already on the bus is talking to other passengers.

The man remonstrates with the officer and is heard telling him, “I need my phone back”.

He then tries to step onto the bus but the Garda stops him with one hand.

“Get off the bus,” the garda is heard demanding, but the man replies, “don’t push me.”

The Garda says, “I’m not pushing you, but the man warns the offficer, “do not put your hand against me.”

He then demands of the Garda, “you’re an Irishman, yeah? To which the Garda replies: “What’s that got do to with it?”

The man then threatens the officer and says he is an “embarrassment” before scoffing, “oh, I’m in trouble now, because of what I said?”

He then repeats his demand for his phone before the Garda steps off the bus and attempts to put a pair of handcuffs on him.

The man suddenly takes a swing at the Garda who deftly avoids the punch. As the Garda retreats a passenger suddenly alights from the bus and grabs the man from behind and wrestles him to the ground.

The Garda then subdues the man with the help of the bus passenger and another passer-by while a man talks into his phone: “He’s fighting with the Garda. They are rolling around on the street.”

Gardaí said they attended a public order incident that occurred at approximately 8.35pm on Tuesday, July 11, on O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin City.

“One man aged in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of the CCJ at approximately 10:30am on the July 26,” gardai added.