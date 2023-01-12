Burglary gang steal €220k cash from house in Co Wexford

It’s believed to be one of the largest amounts of money ever to be stolen from a domestic residence in the country.

The gardaí in Enniscorthy in County Wexford are investigating the theft of €220,000 from a house in the town.

The theft was the result of a burglary that occurred in the house, located in the Milehouse area of Enniscorthy, on Monday evening, January 9.

The culprits gained entry to the home by breaking glass in a rear door of the property.

The house was ransacked before the thieves made off with the cash, which is believed to have been in a safe in the house.

It’s believed to be one of the largest amounts of money ever to be stolen from a domestic residence in the country.

It’s believed the incident was linked to other burglaries that were committed in and around the Enniscorthy district area over the last couple of weeks and that a black Audi estate car is linked to the crimes.

Similar burglaries have taken place in Clonroche and Caim, both of which are small villages just a few miles from Enniscorthy, in recent weeks.

On the same day the house in Milehouse was broken into a house was burgled in the Killanne area of County Wexford, which is also near Enniscorthy, and gardaí believe the same people may have been involved in that incident.

The Gardai encouraging people to exercise caution if approached by strangers at the door saying they are looking for a missing dog or person.

They are also advising people to keep lights on timer switches during times when the property is unoccupied.

An appeal has been made by the gardaí for dash cam footage from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Milehouse, Enniscorthy, between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Monday evening.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580 or their local garda station and all information forwarded will be treated in strict confidence.