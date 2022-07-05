Burglary gang brutally beats vulnerable Carlow pensioner for just €100

The injured man, who suffers from a serious medical condition, was assaulted by three masked men.

A vulnerable 64-year-old man needed a dozen staples in his head and stitches in a leg wound after he was attacked in his home during a burglary.

The man’s attackers escaped with about €100 in the incident in Carlow on Saturday night.

Detectives are investigating if the crime was carried out by an organised gang from outside the area and if the victim was targeted in a planned crime.

The injured man, who is now recovering at home, suffers from a serious medical condition, according to sources.

He was assaulted by three masked men when he investigated a noise at the back of his house about 11pm.

His attackers struck him numerous times with an implement while demanding money from him.

Gardaí have not yet identified any suspects but are working on the theory that local criminals gave “bogus intelligence” to a burglary gang that indicated there may have been a significant amount of cash in the man’s home.

There has been a major increase in organised burglary gangs using the motorway network to target people in recent months.

One of these organisations is the main focus for gardaí in this case.

Yesterday, gardaí made a public appeal for information about the attack.

“Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow,” a spokesman said in a statement. “At approximately 11pm, a man in his 60s was seriously assaulted by three males at his home in the Sleaty Street area.

“A sum of money was taken from the property and the three males fled the scene in a car.

“The injured man was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.”

They have asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were in the ­Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street area of Graiguecullen between 10.45pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, to give it to them.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia-type car seen in the area at this time,” the statement continued.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda ­station.”

The investigation into this attack comes as Carlow gardaí say they are confident of pressing charges against two members of a notorious burglary gang who were caught on camera when they ransacked a garda’s home in the Tullow area.

The two Tallaght-based ­criminals were unaware they were being filmed on a device in the property when they smashed up the home on the evening of May 1.