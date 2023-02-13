Burglars drown dogs before stealing cash in ‘callous’ Tipperary break-in
It is believed that a gang dragged the two dogs to a barrel in the back garden of the house and drowned them
Gardaí have launched a probe into a horrific burglary in which two dogs were drowned in Co Tipperary over the weekend.
The incident took place at a residence in the Castleview estate in Ardfinnan, outside Clonmel on Saturday, February 11.
It is believed that a gang of thieves dragged the two dogs to a barrel in the back garden of the house and drowned them to silence their barks while they searched for a key hidden in the shed, the Irish Mirror reports.
The burglars then accessed the property and stole around €9,000 in cash.
Nobody was home at the time of the incident and the owner returned to their property to find the two animals dead in the barrel of water.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway although no arrests have yet been made.
“Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred at a residence in the Ardfinnan area of Tipperary on Saturday, 11th February 2023,” they said.
“No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing.”
