‘Bully’ dad who assaulted his own baby son is confronted by gran after early release

The grandmother of a young boy who was assaulted by his “bully and coward” father when he was an infant confronted the thug this week after discovering he had been released from prison early.

The furious granny, who is now the boy’s legal guardian, said she would have ‘killed’ the man when she saw him – but she had her grandchildren with her.

“This man is a violent man. He shouldn’t be out. He should be in prison not on the streets,” she said.

The 26-year-old Dublin man, who can’t be named to protect the identity of his child, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting the boy, who was less than a year old at the time, at a homeless hostel in Dublin on January 2, 2017.

The thug, who has around 70 convictions, received a four-month sentence at Dublin Circuit Court in May for the attack.

At the time of his sentencing the grandmother, who became the boy’s legal guardian a few months after the assault, said she was disgusted with such a lenient sentence and only learned about the attack after reading about it in the Sunday World.

Now she’s even more furious after she discovered he was released early.

“I was told three weeks ago that he was out, but I didn’t know whether to believe it,” she said.

She said she had been out with her grandkids, including the young boy who was assaulted, in Bray last Sunday before she returned to Dublin on the Dart and spotted the attacker begging outside a shop in Dublin 2.

“This is a man sentenced for assaulting a child and he’s back on the streets.

“I saw him sitting there at the shop. I had to go over and give him a few words. I said to him, ‘Jesus, four months you got for assaulting that child and you’re out on the streets’. I said ‘how long did you do for assaulting that child, two weeks?’

“I asked him when he was due out and he said he was due out in April. He couldn’t have been, because he was still in prison [on other offences] when he got sentenced at the end of May.”

The man was already serving a jail term for other offences and was due for release from prison in July for those.

However, at his sentencing hearing for attacking the infant on May 31, Judge Martin Nolan said he would have to stay in prison a bit longer as a result of his latest conviction.

The boy’s grandmother said she was angry he got such a lenient sentence in the first place and is even more angry to learn he was released early.

“He’s an animal and he’s back on the streets now begging. I should have took his bottle of Coke and his money and given it to the kids.

“He’s out about three or four weeks now.”

She said she would have attacked the man had her grandkids not been with her.

“Only I had the kids with me I would have killed him and that’s on my dead father’s grave,” she said.

It was the first time she had seen the thug since learning he had attacked her grandchild.

The grandmother said despite being the child’s legal guardian for the past five years she was never informed the case was going ahead and no victim impact statement was given in court.