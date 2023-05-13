Brother of serial killer suspect Larry Murphy admits unease after questioning sibling

Tom Murphy confirms he has had nothing to do with his brother and disowned him since last meeting him in prison in 2005

Larry Murphy was found guilty of a vile rape and attempted murder in 2000

Serial killer suspect Larry Murphy’s brother reveals he was “not happy” about answers from his sibling when he questioned him about being the chief suspect in the disappearance of several women in the 1990s.

And because of his unease about the replies, Tom Murphy confirms he has had nothing to do with his brother and disowned him since last meeting him in prison in 2005.

Brute Murphy was given a 15-year jail sentence in 2001 after being convicted of the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a young Carlow woman in 2000 in the Wicklow mountains.

During the attack he repeatedly locked the woman in the boot of his car while violating her, and eventually tried to kill her by attempting to suffocate her with a plastic bag over her head.

Fiona Pender

Ciara Breen

He only fled the scene when interrupted by two hunters.

The notorious sex fiend was released in 2010 after serving just 10 years in jail, and moved to Spain, Amsterdam and later London.

Murphy is the chief suspect in the disappearance of several women in what became known as the ‘Vanishing Triangle’, the subject of the RTE two-part documentary series, Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle.

“I asked him had he anything to do with the missing women,” says Tom Murphy in the programme. the second part of which airs tomorrow.

“I wasn’t happy with his answers. I wasn’t at all happy with them. I didn’t get any answers. I never want to see him again.

Jo Jo Dullard

Deirdre Jacob

“I can’t begin to comprehend the suffering these families are going through. They get up in the morning to a house, their daughter is not there. They’re sitting watching the front door to open for her to walk in. I have a daughter myself. I can’t begin to imagine what it’s like. I just can’t.”

He adds he has not spoken to his brother since that last meeting in Dublin’s Arbour Hill jail in 2005.

Murphy’s attack and his general behaviour was also part of the review by the Operation Trace team, set up to look into the disappearance of several women

“From our point of view, it was quite close to where we were operating from. It was in the region concerned – more or less the centre of what was called the Triangle,” recalls former Assistant Commissioner Tony Hickey.

Retired detective Alan Bailey and fellow Operation Trace member believes Murphy deserved special attention.

Fiona Sinnott

“Larry, of course, because of the modus operandi he used in the abduction and assault became a person of interest to the Operation Trace investigation,” he points out.

“We went back to school, to work and all that just to establish a picture of him and see if we could connect him to any of our missing persons.

“There was no obvious link and we were saying to ourselves he ticks a lot of boxes so he was a person of interest.”

However, gardai have never been able to uncover sufficient evidence to connect him to the disappearance of any of the missing women featured in the series.

The concluding episode of Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle focuses on attempts by gardai to establish if a serial killer may have been at large during the 1990’s.

Two years after the disappearance of Annie McCarrick in 1993 – who was the focus of last Monday’s first episode – more young women went missing.

In response to a public outcry, then Garda Commissioner Pat Byrne announced the establishment of Operation Trace in 1998 to review six initial cases: Annie McCarrick, Fiona Pender, Fiona Sinnott, Deirdre Jacob, Jo Jo Dullard and Ciara Breen.

Tony Hickey was recruited to lead the operation. He selected a small team of experienced investigators to review the cases and for the first time examine potential links between the disappearances.

Women who vanished in 90s

“Alibis, they’re as good as the weakest link,” maintains Hickey. “We tried to learn from what was being done in other countries. In three of the cases there were very good suspects.”

The Trace team at the time expanded its search to take in other cases, including the 1993 disappearance of 22-year-old Imelda Keenan.

Bailey said he was surprised to hear the case was categorised as a possible suicide.

For Imelda’s brother, Gerry Keenan, the revelation makes no sense.

“I think that Imelda was murdered in Waterford. I think Imelda knew her murderer.”

Tom Murphy

He is calling for the case to be upgraded to a murder investigation.

An Garda Siochana has confirmed that Imelda Keenan remains listed as a missing person case.