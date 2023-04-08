Brother of murdered Dublin mum launches foundation to ‘end domestic violence’

“So please join us in our fight to change laws, end domestic violence and knife crime.”

A BROTHER of tragic mum-of-four Ailish Walsh stabbed to death in a frenzied attack by her abusive partner wants to keep her memory alive with a foundation to combat domestic violence.

Eamonn Goulding this week launched the online appeal after his sister’s killer Liam Taylor was convicted in the Old Baily of the murder.

Ailish, who was 22 weeks had been stabbed 40 times by Taylor, who she had planned to leave because of his drug taking.

Eamonn posted this week that “building this foundation is a way to keep her memory alive, fighting against domestic violence and knife crime, if we can even save one person from going through what my sister had to then I and I know my sister will be happy.”

“So please join us in our fight to change laws, end domestic violence and knife crime.”

Ailish (28), whose father found her bloodied body at her flat in London, was one of the 108 women who were killed by men in the UK during 2022.

Ailish Walsh

All their names including that of the Coolock-native were read aloud by Birmingham MP Jess Philips, which she does every year, during a recent Commons speech to honour the dead.

This week Taylor pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend with a pair of scissors in what was described in court as an “exceptionally brutal'' attack on 15 December.

The following month she was brought home to her family in Dublin where her funeral was held at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Priorswood.

Taylor, who had cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system, was arrested at his home early the morning after the attack.

As he was taken into custody, he told police: “It's crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.''

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Jane Osborne KC had said: “The attack was exceptionally brutal and carried out knowing Ms Walsh was carrying the defendant's child.

The court also heard Taylor had a history of violence towards women with previous convictions for attacking female members of his family.

He was jailed for 12 months for assaulting his mother with a metal pole and cautioned for headbutting his sister when she was 16.

Judge Alexia Durran remanded Taylor into custody and adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports.

“You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence. There can only be one sentence. The only question will be how long it will be before the parole board considers your release,” she told him.