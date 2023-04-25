British double agent Scappaticci used ice cream van to set up IRA men for arrest

The ‘pokey van’ was given to the informer free of charge by his British intelligence paymasters

Brit superspy Freddie Scappaticci used an ice cream van to set up his IRA comrades for arrest, the Sunday World has learned.

The recently deceased double agent known as ‘Stakeknife’ drove the vehicle around republican areas of Belfast - including Riverdale in west of the city - where he lived with his wife and six children.

It was gifted to ‘Scap’ - as he was known in republican circles - free of charge by his British Army paymasters.

But not before it was kitted out with sophisticated cameras and sound equipment specially installed by British Army engineers at Kinnegar Barracks in Holywood, Co. Down.

As a young Italian immigrant to Belfast, Scappaticci’s father Danny sold ice cream from a cool box on a bike, before opening his own fish & chip shop on Cromac Street, near their home in the Market area.

And his son Freddie liked to boast that his aging father passed on the family ice cream recipe to him.

Our sources maintain ‘Scap’s’ motivation was money - and in the pursuit of it - his chicanery knew no bounds. Scappaticci operated at the highest level with MI5 and the British Army’s Force Reconnaissance Unit.

The Irish ‘Dolmen’ style monument to dead IRA volunteers

We have been told Brigadier Gordon Kerr - who became British Military Attaché in Beijing after leaving Northern Ireland - considered ‘Stakeknife’ his top agent.

Our source say hundreds of IRA volunteers and Sinn Fein activists were filmed and recorded chatting to the sour-faced assassin, as they naively queued for ice cream at his van.

And later, during detailed debriefing sessions with his Military Intelligence handlers, Scapaticci fingered everyone with a connection to the republican terror campaign.

“It meant the intelligence services were able to collate almost everyone with links to the IRA in Belfast.” said a security force source.

Alfredo ‘Freddie’ Scappaticci’s death aged 77, was confirmed to the Sunday World by top cop Jon Boutcher.

A former chief constable of Bedfordshire, Boutcher heads up Operation Kenova, a high-level investigation into the activities of the Military Intelligence agent known as ‘Stakeknife’.

It has been speculated that Scappaticci may have been directly involved in up to 30 murders of people he accused of being police ‘touts’ and informers.

But days after Scappaticci’s death was announced, Boutcher also revealed his investigation - which will shortly release an interim report into its findings - would continue.

“We still have a duty to victims’ families.” he said.

It is believed the IRA leadership in Belfast only tippled to Freddie Scappaticci’s ice cream rambles around the republican areas of Belfast after the horse had bolted.

It was claimed last week Freddie Scappaticci had operated as a British agent at the very top of the IRA for over 20 years until his identity was finally revealed in 2003.

But the reality was, he outted himself when he contacted and met two reporters from Granada TV’s Cook Report.

Silvia Jones and Clive Entwhistle were making a programme on Martin’s McGuinness’s role in the murder of IRA Quarter Master Frank ‘Franko’ Hegarty, who was also a British Army spy inside the IRA.

And unknown to ‘Scap’ the reporters recorded their conversation. His cover was blown when a tape recording was posted on ‘Cryptome’, a website which specialises in security matters.

‘Scap’ had successfully breached the IRA’s tight cell structure. Ironically, it introduced in the early 70s to reduce the risk of damage done by informants.

But after 20 years, he outted himself.

Eight years later in November 2011, the now deceased IRA veteran Bobby Storey - who was brought up near Freddie Scappaticci’s home in Riverdale Park North - addressed a republican gathering in the area.

He chose the unveiling of a new Irish ‘Dolmen’ style monument to dead IRA volunteers to pay tribute to those who died. And he spoke about how the IRA had turned the area into a ‘no-go’ area for British soldiers during the Troubles.

A bricklayer by trade Freddie Scappaticci, had erected an earlier IRA monument at the same, although Storey failed to mention it.

And although he never mentioned Scappaticci by name, Storey referenced the British Army tactical use of ice cream vans to snare young republicans.

He said: “I grew up here. I loved it and we turned it into a no-go area for Brits and we engaged the Brits on a regular basis.”

And he added: “But the Brits had an ice cream van. And when we heard it, we all ran out like silly bastards and got arrested.”

Eventually ‘Scap’s’ paymasters told him to dispose of the ice cream van as he wished. As a means of making even more money, he opted for a ‘crash for cash’ scheme.

He arranged for local hoods to drive a banger car into his ice cream van writing it off. And he hoped to claim the cash value back from the Northern Ireland Office.

However, he made a mistake on the application form and was turned down. Scap then left the van at a repair shop in west Belfast. He hoped to get it back on the road as soon as possible.

But ‘Scap’ flew into a rage when he discovered someone had removed the engine and sold it.

He attempted to claim back his cash from the repair shop insurance, only to find out it had elapsed.

Things came to a head one day when the garage owners met Scap by chance in a car showroom on the Boucher Road.

‘Scap’ started yelling about being owed money for his ice cream van. But he soon quietened down when one of the men asked him if he wanted to discuss it outside.

“He was used to striking fear in others. But that day, he was in fear. He bottled it.” said an eye witness.