Brazen thugs steal motorbike from Dublin home in broad daylight

Two brazen thieves snatched a motorbike in broad daylight from the front yard of a property in Rathmines, South Dublin on Friday.

It has been reported that the same bike was seen later that afternoon on the northside of the city.

Gardaí confirmed they received report of the theft of a motorbike from Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, Co Dublin at approximately 3:45pm on August 25.

“No arrests have been made,” gardai said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

The thieves made their escape with the help of two riders on mopeds who pulled up beside them to assist them in their getaway.

One of the thieves jumped onto the back of one of the mopeds as it spend away into the traffic.

This is just the latest incident in a series of motorbike robberies in the city.

In June, we published a story about a similar incident when two thieves robbed an expensive motorbike in Dublin’s leafy business district as a bystander filmed the whole incident.

The hooded individuals were seen covering their faces as they tried to smash off the wheel lock system on the vehicle in broad daylight after it was parked outside FlyeFit in Dublin’s IFSC.

The man behind the camera tried to scare off the thieves but after being threatened he stood back. After a minute of trying to crack the lock the men managed to succeed and were quickly able to speed off on the stolen property