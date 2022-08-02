Brave victim waives anonymity to unmask Sicko who abused 3-month baby and girl (10)

Our pictures show David Hubbard arriving at Bray District Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced to two years in prison

A woman indecently assaulted by a convicted baby abuser when she was just 10 years old today bravely waives her anonymity so the beast can finally be named.

Our pictures show David Hubbard arriving at Bray District Court on Thursday, where he was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for indecently assaulting Catherine Potts more than 37 years ago.

Brave Catherine reported the historic sex attack in 2016 after seeing pictures of Hubbard — who was convicted of assaulting a baby in Wicklow in 1992 — lying next to an infant at his home in Great Yarmouth, England.

“That photo set off all kinds of alarm bells in my head,” Catherine told the Sunday World.

“I knew straight away who he was. And I just thought, Jesus Christ, 30 years later and he is still around infants. That’s why I’m waiving my anonymity today.

“People need to know who he is and what he has done. He has ruined lives.”

Catherine Potts attempted suicide — © MCN pics

Sicko Hubbard was previously convicted in March 1992 of intentionally and recklessly assaulting a baby causing actual bodily harm.

He was 22 years old when the attack on the tot occurred.

A court heard the offences took place on Christmas Day in 1990 when the baby was aged just three months.

The baby suffered a blow to the head during the attack which led to the discovery of the assault.

Hubbard, who denied the offences when questioned by gardaí, finally admitted his crimes minutes before his trial was due to begin.

He was sentenced to just four years in prison of which he served two years.

The Sunday World this week spoke with the woman assaulted by Hubbard as a baby and she, too, said she wished for her attacker to be named in this article.

It’s understood after his release from prison here he moved first to South Africa.

In 2010, he moved back to Great Yarmouth in the UK, where the pictures he posted on Facebook were the catalyst for Catherine to go to gardaí about the nightmare attack she endured at Hubbard’s hands.

David Hubbard got two years in prison

“After I saw that picture, I contacted the girl he was with over there and I let her know about his past. She didn’t believe it at first, so I sent her some of the newspaper clippings.

“The long and the short of it was after a couple of months she realised what I had told her was true and she moved to her sister in London. It was after that then that I rang the gardaí.”

Catherine’s nightmare at the hands of Hubbard came in the form of an attack in the pavilion at the hockey pitch on the Dunbur Road in Co. Wicklow.

Details of the dates for the offence to which Hubbard pleaded guilty and was convicted of this week placed the attack as having occurred between February 1 and August 31, 1985.

Catherine would have been 10 years old and Hubbard either 14 or 15.

“I was 10-and-a-half years old when he did this to me,” Catherine told this newspaper.

“I was short and skinny at the time and he was this big man. I was terrified. But there was nobody with me to get me out of it — there was no-one to stop it.

“He approached me and he took me into the pavilion and then he bombarded me with threats.

“I remember him warning me that if I told, nobody would believe me and he said something would happen to my sister if I did.

“Basically, he was just letting me know that he was in charge. He was in control and I had no say in the matter. I was just an opportunity to him, that’s the way he looked at it.

“But he stole everything from me.

“He stole my innocence and he stole my childhood. I had to become an adult even though I didn’t know what adulthood was.

“What he did to me led me to addiction, self-harm and suicide attempts.

“On three occasions I ended up in hospital and there were other occasions where I planned it and went off on my own but people found me in time. In total, I tried to take my own life six or seven times. This has haunted me.”

Asked how she felt in the wake of Hubbard being jailed for two years, Catherine replied: “You get a sense of relief knowing you have finally brought them to justice.

“It has been 37 years of my life and that’s a long time. But unfortunately, because of the way the law is, people like him only get a slap on the wrist.

“And that’s why I’m waiving my anonymity … because his real punishment is that people will know now what he is.

“His picture will be out there and it might stop someone else’s life being ruined the way he ruined mine.”