Brave Una (93) back behind shop counter as gardaí step up the hunt for ruthless burglary gang

“The main belief is that this gang travelled to Ballintubber to target this elderly business family,” a senior source said.

The four attacked the Farrells in their home attached to their shop on the outskirts of Ballintober

Gardaí believe that a gang that held an elderly woman (93) and her two sons hostage in a violent home invasion had travelled to the area to target the family.

It is believed a prominent line in the garda investigation is that the suspects are not from the Co Roscommon area.

Gardai have not yet made any arrests in relation to the aggravated burglary nor identified the gang members.

However they believe the gang used the motorway network to travel to the rural area and target this family.

An investigation is being carried out by detectives based at Castlerea Garda Station who continue to appeal for information in the case.

“The modus operandi of the gang and the significant length of time that the gang spent in the property on Monday morning indicates that this was an organised gang who are not from Co Roscommon or even neighbouring counties so they may have used the road network to travel to the west of Ireland,” the source added.

It comes as the 93-year-old woman at the centre of the burglary told how she was locked in one room while the masked men tied up her two sons, aged in their 60s, and ransacked her home, attached to the family shop.

The four men escaped with a small sum of money in the early hours of Monday, leaving the Farrells deeply traumatised.

Una and her family have served the community of Ballintober, Co Roscommon, at their small local shop on the outskirts of the town for the last 61 years.

And yesterday determined not to let “those four thugs” get the better of her, Una reopened the family shop.

Smiling, calm and undaunted, Una told the Irish Independent she was determined to put her best side out, and the four men weren’t going to win.

“They got what they came for and they’re gone now, and I’m still here,” she said. “They are not getting the better of us.

“We opened up this morning, and we hope people will come back into us now. We are here 61 years, and we will be here a long time yet.”

Una said she doesn’t understand why a person would break into someone else’s home, terrorise them and wreak havoc.

“I don’t know. What can you say about people like that?” she said. “They were four thugs. They are traumatising people. They took the phones off the wall, but my sons have their phones still.

“We’re OK, considering, and we will be OK. We have to get on with it now. We have to keep the doors open.”

They have no fear. They don’t care what harm they do to people

Una believes the raiders were watching the premises before they broke in.

“They had to have been keeping an eye out around the place,” she said. “I don’t know what makes people that way. They got what they came for, but we’re going to move on.”

Local Councillor Anthony Waldron said harsher sentencing is needed to deter burglary gangs.

“They have no fear. They don’t care what harm they do to people,” he said.

“They could have a list of convictions as long as your arm, and then they are out and about as free as birds.

“They have no respect for society, and more needs to be done to get these people out of circulation.

“When we had local garda stations, the gardaí knew what was going on in areas like Ballintubber.

“Everyone is furious this happened to the Farrell family. They are at the heart of the community here.

“People love that shop – they sell everything from a needle to an anchor. They open early in the morning, and they close late at night.

“In the past, whole families survived by having a book behind the counter. They have provided great service to generations. They are hardworking people who are highly respected in this community.

“The people who did this need to be brought to justice. Somebody must have seen something unusual. We don’t want this to become another statistic. We want to see real action taken, and we want to see the legislators get serious.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice said this was a “heinous crime” that has “disgusted” the local community.

“These people were attacked at their house, and these burglars came in to try and extract money out of them, and whatever else, at their business premises. People are shocked and saddened by what has happened,”

Cllr Fitzmaurice said the local community is in “fear” following the incident.