Keith Byrne (30) is being held in connection with the murder after he appeared before a Spanish court

Boyfriend of Kirsty Ward denies he killed her in video shot in Spanish jail

The Irishman suspected of murdering his girlfriend in a Spanish hotel has claimed he had no involvement in her death in a video shot in his prison cell.

Keith Byrne’s denials of involvement were made in a video obtained by the Sunday World which the suspect from Dunleer, Co Meath recorded in his cell in Spain this week.

Mother-of-one Kirsty Ward (36) from Dundrum, south Dublin, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday July 2, when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance.

She had been strangled.

Her partner Keith Byrne (30) is being held in connection with the murder after he appeared before a Spanish court and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

In the video in which he addresses a number of family members and friends directly, Mr Byrne said: “Obviously you know that I didn’t do it because (inaudible) found the girl dead,” he said.

“The truth will come out”, he said before claiming that Ms Ward was dead for a number of hours before he found her.

“And then the newspapers will all eat their words but listen I love you all very much and just keep this video because everyone will watch it. I love you right, with all my heart,” Mr Byrne continued.

The video ends with Mr Byrne blowing a kiss and saying “see ye all soon.”

Earlier in the video, Mr Byrne spoke about the favourable conditions in the prison that he is being held in as well as saying how much he misses his family.

“I’m okay, safe, going to school, f**king learning Spanish, going to the gym, swimming, playing football A1, f**king A1.

“I’m in a low security unit, there is no violence here, nothing like that, it is not allowed or else you get f**ked out.

“All the prisoners are on the suss, they don’t let anyone act the b**lox because it f*cks them all up so it is A1 so I wouldn’t worry about anything like that,” he explains.

Mr Byrne who is originally from Kilbarrack, north Dublin, wears a white top in the video, looks relaxed and is sporting a beard while speaking in a strong Dublin accent.

In his cell, photographs, a cigarette pack and a water bottle can also be seen among other items.

Last week, Mr Byrne was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with violence against women.

Kirsty Ward

Following a lengthy hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the man was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it "received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou".

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

"The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses," the statement added.

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred.

It is understood that Mr Byrne and Ms Ward had been in a relationship for a number of months and had travelled to Salou, south of Barcelona, on Friday afternoon, June 30 last.

Last Friday Ms Ward’s family released her photograph and a brief statement.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said.

"The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time,” the spokesperson added.

Last weekend we revealed that gardai in Ashboune, Co Meath, received correspondence from a former girlfriend of Mr Byrne who alleged that he attempted to strangle her in an incident in a property in Co Meath a number of years ago.

Keith Byrne

Last Thursday gardai informed the woman that her correspondence had been forwarded to the international crime organisation Interpol who in turn are expected to inform the Spanish authorities.

Mr Byrne’s former girlfriend who does not want to be identified spoke to the Sunday World saying that she contacted gardai about him because “I don’t want him to be tried as someone who has done this as a one off, like it is the first time he has hurt someone.”

The woman who is aged in her 30s was in a relationship with Mr Byrne for a number of years said that she “went into shock” and has been unable to work since hearing news of the hotel murder.