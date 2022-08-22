Boy thrown off wooden bridge railing in Dublin after alleged row with motorist
Gardaí in Dublin are investigating reports that a boy was thrown from the wooden bridge on Bull Wall in Clontarf during an alleged confrontation with a motorist.
In a social media post, Love Clontarf – a local business and residents’ group – claimed the young victim was “intimidated and thrown over the railings” by a man who was driving across the bridge at the time.
The boy was said to be uninjured but shaken after the incident, which occurred at around 4pm on Sunday, August 14.
Gardaí confirmed they are making inquiries into reports of an incident on the wooden bridge in Dollymount.
“There are no reports of injuries at this time,” a spokesperson said.
Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) described the incident as “shocking” and said she would be asking the superintendent in Clontarf for an update on the garda investigation.
“From what I have heard, there was a bit of messing going on with a group of young people and some cars got seaweed on them,” she said.
“There is no suggestion that this child was involved with that, but no amount of provocation justifies picking up a minor and throwing them over a bridge.
“This boy could have been seriously injured or even killed. I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact gardaí in Clontarf.”
