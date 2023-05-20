Boy attacked by gang in Dublin had to undergo second operation

Boy was wrongly targeted after his friend made disparaging comment to young girl

Gardai at the scene of the brutal attack near Bluebell Luas stop — © Collins Photos

A teenage boy who was left fighting for his life following a vicious attack in Dublin this week had to undergo further surgery this weekend.

The 17-year-old was set upon by at least two young men armed with improvised weapons in Bluebell in south Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí have identified two suspects in the attack who are from Ballyfermot and Tallaght who are both known to them.

The attackers made their escape from the scene on motorbikes following Wednesday night’s attack outside shops on La Touche Road, near the Bluebell Luas stop.

The victim, who lives close to the scene of the incident, was left fighting for his life after receiving serious head injuries and was placed in an induced coma at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

He suffered a bleed on the brain, as well as injuries to his neck, and required life-saving surgery after being admitted to hospital.

He had further surgery on Friday and while his condition has stabilised, he is understood to have been suffering seizures this weekend.

The vicious young thugs suspected of carrying out the attack are known to gardaí, who are hopeful of making arrests in the case.

Gardaí have collected CCTV which shows them making their way to and from the scene of the attack.

A local source told the Sunday World this week that the attack came after another young man with whom the victim was with made a comment to a girl who had got off the Luas.

“This other boy had made some dismissive comment to the girl who had approached him and she then made some sort of threat,” one local source told the Sunday World.

The source said the girl is believed be a close associate of one of the attackers.

“She made a phone call and the lads who were attacked tried to get into the Centra there. One of them got into the shop but the lad who had not made the comment was caught outside by the gang that had arrived with these weapons.

“They had these sticks with blades on them and that’s what did the damage. Some of the locals who saw it thought he was dead.

“When the emergency services got there, they put up one of those tents around him as they thought he was dead too. But then they carried out an emergency medical response to keep him alive.

“They took him away then with his mother who had arrived down at the scene.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Wednesday, May 17.

“A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan condemned the attack and said those involved need to face justice.