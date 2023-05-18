Boy (17) fights for life after being attacked by gang ‘using golf clubs’ in Dublin

It is understood the teenager had a bleed on the brain after being brought to Beaumont Hospital yesterday and required life-saving surgery overnight.

Gardaí at the scene on La Touche Road in Bluebell, Dublin this morning. (Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos) — © Collins Photos

A 17-year-old boy who was the victim of a vicious gang attack using golf clubs in Bluebell remains in a critical condition in hospital this afternoon.

It is understood the teenager had a bleed on the brain after being brought to Beaumont Hospital yesterday and required life-saving surgery overnight.

He is currently in a coma and expected to undergo a further operation today.

Suspects have been identified in the case and they are believed to be teenagers from west Dublin.

Local residents say they are in shock after the assault yesterday by a group with weapons that are believed to include golf clubs.

Councillor Daithí Doolan said locals were “frightened” and “traumatised” following the attack.

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said locals in Bluebell are shocked by the attack

“The attack last night in Bluebell was wrong,” he said. “It was totally unacceptable. A young man is seriously injured. A community is frightened and traumatised.

“I want to wish the young man a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“Those involved need to face justice. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to please contact the gardaí.

“The local community is in shock. People are very frightened by this terrible violence. We need to all work together to make sure an attack like this doesn’t happen again.”

After the assault, the gang involved, believed to be made up of four males, fled the scene on motorbikes in the direction of the Naas Road.

One source said: "This was an extremely violent assault and there are serious concerns for this juvenile.

"Local gardaí are following a number of lines of inquiry and persons of interest have been identified but no arrests have yet been made.

"Up to four men may have been involved in this incident and are suspected of having used weapons including golf clubs," the source added.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Bluebell, Dublin 12, on Wednesday, May 17.

“A male teenage juvenile has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Investigations are ongoing.