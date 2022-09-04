Boy (16) fighting for his life after Dublin Leaving Cert party stabbing
A 16-year-old boy was yesterday fighting for his life after being stabbed outside a restaurant in the Liffey Valley shopping complex in Dublin early yesterday.
It’s understood the youth, from Palmerstown, had earlier attended a function to celebrate a friend’s Leaving Cert results in the Vela Restaurant and Function Venue on Fonthill Road.
The group had exited the venue shortly before 1am when the young man was attacked and stabbed.
The Sunday World is aware of the identity of the teenager but is not identifying him due to his age.
A staff member at the restaurant yesterday confirmed the stabbing had taken place after a group, who had celebrated their exam results in the venue, exited and were waiting on a bus.
“It happened outside in the car park,” he said.“The guards will know more about it but nothing happened inside the restaurant.
“They had hired the function room. We had security guards outside and we were the ones who called the Gardaí.
“I wasn’t on duty but we have a good connection to Ronanstown Garda Station and I was told they were here very fast.
“We’ve been told the boy is stable now.”
The teenager was treated at the scene by HSE paramedics before being removed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown.
It’s understood his assailant had already fled the scene by the time the emergency services arrived.
The scene outside the popular restaurant remained cordoned off yesterday to allow for further forensic examination.
Aspart of the investigation, friends who were with the young man when he was stabbed will be spoken to see if they can help identify the culprit.
Speaking yesterday Independent Councillor Alan Hayes, who represents the Palmerstown Fonthill area said his thoughts were with the youth and his family as well as all his friends who were with him when the attack occurred.
“We can only hope and pray that the young man makes a full recovery as quickly as possible,” he said,
Cllr Hayes also appealed to people not to carry knives when going out socialising.
“I would implore all young people not to carry knives on their person because if you carry a knife the potential is always there for something like this to happen.
“So I would say to them please don’t carry weapons.”
Shocked friends of the youth have paid tribute to him on social media.
“Stay strong brother,” wrote one. “Keep fighting. You are a warrior.”
In a statement, Gardaí confirmed: “Gardaí in Clondalkin were alerted to a serious assault that occurred at a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the early hours of Saturday morning September 2022.
“One male teenager received a number of injuries and was removed from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance. His condition is described as critical.
“Anyone with information can contact Clondalkin on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.”
Investigations are ongoing.
