Boy (14) stabbed during incident in Cork city

Gardaí said the teenager suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident on The Shakey Bridge in the city at around 4.30pm today.

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Cork city this afternoon.

Officers said the teenager suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident on The Shakey Bridge in the city at around 4.30pm today.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made, however gardaí said they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Meanwhile, they are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or to any person with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.