Border drug lord ‘The Chocolate’ rushed to hospital with suspected brain bleed

Border drug lord The Chocolate was rushed to hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain this week.

The Newry crime boss is understood to have collapsed at the start of the week and after being taken to the city’s Daisy Hill Hospital was transferred to the Royal in Belfast where, it is understood, he underwent surgery.

Sources in the city say he complained of feeling unwell before passing out.

It comes weeks after he was on the wrong of a beating in a barroom brawl and hours after he attempted to make peace with the man he attacked.

It is understood the men had a chance encounter in a Newry social club but when approached by Chocolate the other man – whose identity is known to the Sunday World – refused his advances.

According to our source, Chocolate offered to buy his adversary a pint and sit down and talk to “sort this out”.

His uncharacteristic offer was brushed away.

“He was in the club at the start of the week, he shouldn’t even have been there because he’s barred, but yer man was playing the poker machines,” said our source.

“He went over and offered to buy him a drink but he was told he wouldn’t be sitting down with the likes of The Chocolate.

“And he told him he wished he’d finished the job when he had the chance.”

It is understood it was shortly afterwards that he complained of feeling unwell.

It is not clear if his collapse had anything to do with injuries he received in which he goaded a customer who in turn accused Chocolate of spiking his drink.

He was attacked by Chocolate and from behind by a second assailant, but it was the notorious drug dealer who came off worst.

Pictures were shared on social media of the battered and bruised hardman.

He had extensive facial injuries and at one stage it was feared he has suffered a fractured skull.

His opponent also needed hospital treatment and only for the presence of police officers in Accident and Emergency, he claims he would have attacked him again and “finished him off”.

Initially there were fears Chocolate would seek revenge for his setback and it is understood his gang members were under instructions to attack on sight.

Chocolate’s reputation as an uncompromising criminal and drug dealer is based on his fearsome reputation as a man of violence.

He is renowned for using his fists and has been involved in multiple dust-ups in the bars and clubs of the border city.

His reputation for ruthlessness was underlined this week when a man in his 20s attempted to take his own life.

Sources in the city say the incident is being linked to an alleged drug debt of around £20,000 owed to The Chocolate.

It has been claimed he had been warned his life was in peril if he did not pay up.

It is understood he survived the suicide attempt and remains in hospital.

Chocolate is currently facing drug charges after he was detained as part of a Europe-wide investigation in which criminals using encrypted mobile devices to import and export drugs were targeted.

The Chocolate will be one of the highest profile mobsters to be taken down – if convicted.