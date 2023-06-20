Books of Daniel Kinahan co-founded MTK boxing firm to be opened to rival lawyers

Lawyers for rival boxing promoter Moses Heredia — who is suing MTK and Kinahan over the illegal poaching of Mexican boxer JoJo Diaz — filed papers seeking default judgment against both on May 31

MTK Global USA, the defunct boxing company linked to Daniel Kinahan, has moved one step closer to being forced to open its books to rival lawyers, after failing to respond to legal papers in the US.

Court documents show the legal documentation, concerning a judgment motion served on the company, was returned unopened a fortnight ago.

The motion seeking default judgment also included a demand for access to MTK’s books as part of ongoing efforts to assess damages.

If granted, the request could result in the full extent of fugitive drug dealer Kinahan’s links to boxing, and his financial dealings with MTK Global, being exposed for the first time.

The US District Court in California is set to rule on the application with a hearing date on its merits set for June 30.

MTK Global’s only hope of defeating the application is in filing a response to the default judgment – but both the defunct boxing company and Kinahan have ‘ghosted’ the ongoing legal proceedings for a period of more than a year.

Heredia’s case against Kinahan revolves around allegations that MTK used the proceeds of drug trafficking to fund the illegal poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz.

Crucially, Heredia’s legal team say they cannot assess the level of damages sought against Kinahan in the now uncontested case without being granted access to the accounts of MTK Global.