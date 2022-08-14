Body of murdered Mountjoy prisoner Robert O’Connor brought home ahead of funeral

Robert O’Connor (34), from Darndale in Dublin, was rushed to the Mater Hospital after fellow inmates launched the brutal attack in the man's cell in the Dublin prison.

The body of an inmate who was beaten to death in Mountjoy Prison earlier this month has arrived home to his family.

Robert O’Connor (34), from Darndale in Dublin, was rushed to the Mater Hospital after fellow inmates launched the brutal attack in the man's cell in the Dublin prison.

He was fighting for his life in ICU after sustaining a serious brain injury before his death was confirmed on August 3.

The victim had been sentenced to six and half years just two days earlier.

Mr O’Connor was brought to his home in Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, in a black ambulance on Sunday morning at approximately 11am.

His funeral mass is due to take place tomorrow morning at 10am in the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

He is survived by his dad Leo, brother Wayne, sister Kylie, partner Jade, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

O’Connor had been remanded in custody in Cloverhill Prison since last October but was moved to Mountjoy in February after getting a six-month sentence for a separate offence.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas on October 13, 2021.

O’Connor’s previous convictions include drugs offences, stealing cars, criminal damage, theft and road traffic offences.

One of the suspects thought to have played a role in the attack is serving a sentence for a similar offence.

The serious criminal was jailed for possession of the gun, which gardai believed was to be used in a planned feud hit.

One of the five suspects for involvement in the attack is a Kinahan cartel member who was previously arrested by gardai investigating a feud murder.

He was was arrested after a surveillance operation by gardai from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Sources say he is one of five men believed to have been seen on CCTV coming to and from cells before and after the attack on the prison’s C Wing.

He and three other inmates were singled out as suspects in the aftermath of the horror assault.

O’Connor was not a major player in any of the prominent criminal gangs but he did suffer from serious drug issues.

Of the suspects identified, one is linked to the cartel while another is serving a lengthy sentence for an aggravated burglary.