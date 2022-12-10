Body of man found ‘dumped’ on farmland in Co Meath was ‘wrapped in carpet’

“We are heading towards a full scale murder investigation,” said a source.

A BODY discovered on farmland in Kilbride, Co. Meath was wrapped in material thought to be carpet – a source told the Sunday World.

A dog walker discovered the body of a man on Saturday afternoon in an area near a number of trees.

It is understood that gardai in Co Meath are treating the death as suspicious.

Gardai were unable to confirm the man’s age or identity as they were awaiting the arrival of the a garda technical team and the state pathologist in order for a detailed examination to be carried out.

A source confirmed that gardai at Ashbourne were “heading in the direction of a murder investigation” this evening.

The dead man’s remains had “only very recently” been “dumped” on the remote farmland in the Killbride area, a rural area about 10km from Ashbourne, it is understood.

“There would appear to have been third party involvement in this man’s death. We are heading towards a fullscale murder investigation,” said a source. “A person out walking their dog made this grim discovery.”

Efforts are underway to try and identify the dead man. Attempts also remain underway to try and determine precisely what injuries he sustained. But a source confirmed he “is believed to have died violently”.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Gardai in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon, Saturday 10th of December.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau who are en route.

“The office of the state pathologist has been notified.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Fine Gael councillor Alan Tobin told the Sunday World the local community was saddened to learn of the man’s passing but very little information on the circumstances of his death were yet known.

“Any untimely death is obviously very tragic,” he said.

“At the moment, the local community is waiting on details to emerge in relation to the circumstances of what has occurred.

“If anyone has information they believe may be relevant, I would appeal to them to make contact with the gardai in Ashbourne.”

Anyone with information can contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600.