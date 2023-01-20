BMW car worth €146k, Rolex watches, jewellery and cash seized in CAB raids in North Dublin
The Bureau conducted the search operation in the Dublin 13 area where one residential property and seven professional premises were raided.
A top end BMW car as well as Rolex watches and jewellery worth more than €20,000 have been seized in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation in North Dublin.
Among the assets seized was a 2020 BMW X7 ‘M – Sport’ valued new at €146,000; two Rolex watches a jewellery valued in excess of €20,000 and approximately €15,000 in cash.
Documentation in relation to financial and property transactions was also discovered.
Gardai said: “Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.
“Which is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, brothel keeping and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.”
