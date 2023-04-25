Bench warrant issued for Dundalk man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan

Seamus Walsh (43), from Mountain View Crescent, Dundalk, was due to appear before Dundalk Circuit court today

Seamus Walsh (left) and Daniel Kinahan were not connected except for the passport

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Dundalk man who had applied for a false passport in his own name which then ended up in the hands of Daniel Kinahan who used it to travel for months.

Seamus Walsh (43), from Mountain View Crescent, Dundalk, Co Louth, was due to appear before Dundalk Circuit court today for a sentencing hearing in relation to the case.

But Judge Dara Hayes was told that Walsh had informed his solicitor yesterday that he would be going to a funeral today and would not be present.

The judge also heard that efforts to contact Walsh today by phone had not been successful.

Judge Hayes said Walsh should be in better contact with his legal team and issued the warrant just before lunch, urging that if Walsh was located at a funeral that the warrant be acted upon in a compassionate manner.

Walsh’s barrister said it was an unfortunate situation as Walsh had been so cooperative in relation to the case in the past, and he said it could be possible that his client’s phone could be switched off if he was at a funeral.

But Walsh was not present after lunch or until the court session finished close to 5pm.

At a previous sitting of the court evidence was given that, in December 2011, Walsh was “off his head on drugs” when he was approached by a member of the Travelling community he claimed not to know about buying the passport.

A fee of €2,000 was agreed and Walsh later submitted false documents to apply for a passport in his own name.

These included a bank account he never had, a driver’s licence number that did not exist and a utility bill that was not addressed to him.

Also included was a photo of a man who bears no resemblance to Walsh, although the person is of similar age.

The man in the picture was Kinahan, described in court as a senior figure in organised crime who was the “ultimate recipient” of the travel document.

It was posted to Walsh’s home on December 6, and shortly afterwards he passed it on, unaware of who was going to use it.

He gave it no further consideration until 2018, when detectives from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) called to his home.

In the intervening seven years, Kinahan had used the passport to travel around Europe and farther afield to avoid adverse attention from law enforcement officials.

The court was also told there is no connection between Walsh and Kinahan or organised criminality.

His only previous infractions related to minor offences for theft and public order more than 10 years ago and he is now six years sober and drug-free, trains an under-age GAA team every Sunday and helps out around the club with clean-ups and fundraising.

The 43-year-old is also the sole carer for his elderly mother, who requires a wheelchair and has a number of serious ailments.

Apart from the decision to sell his passport, counsel said, Walsh had lived a “very uneventful life”.

Judge Hayes said at the previous sitting last February that he wanted medical reports and urine analysis to support the evidence given in favour of Walsh.

He said that, notwithstanding the passport’s recipient, it was still a serious offence carried out in a manner that would only suggest the document was to be used for a criminal purpose.