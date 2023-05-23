Belgium-based taxi driver arrested at Dublin Airport on people smuggling charges

Abdirashid Alasaw Mohamed (33), who has no address in Ireland, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today

A Belgium-based taxi driver has been remanded in custody after his arrest at Dublin Airport on people smuggling charges.

Abdirashid Alasaw Mohamed (33), who has no address in Ireland, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today.

Mr Mohamed, who has not indicated a plea, listened to the proceedings with the assistance from a Somalian interpreter and did not address the court.

He faces charges under the Smuggling of People Act for assisting the unlawful entry of three males into the State and providing fraudulent travel or identity document to assist entry into the country.

The offences allegedly happened on May 21 at Dublin Airport’s Terminal One.

Following his arrest, gardaí brought him to Ballymun garda station.

Garda Sharon Breen told the court that the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

She confirmed that there would be an objection to bail; however, defence solicitor Brian Keenan informed Judge Kelly his client was not making an application at this stage.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 30. She also directed that an interpreter attend his next hearing.

The judge granted legal aid after noting from Mr Keenan that the accused worked in Belgium as a taxi driver.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained.