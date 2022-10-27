Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier’s killer attempted to bury body in Westmeath garden

Chief suspect in custody after body of Stefan Posschier found wrapped in tarpaulin in Co Westmeath

Stefan Posschier was found dead at the property at Rattin on Tuesday evening

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at the scene in Rattin near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath. Photo: PA — © PA

Gardaí remove the body from the scene in Rattin, Co Westmeath where the body of a man in his 60s was found in unexplained circumstances.

Members of the Garda forensic team at the scene in Rattin, near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath. Photo: PA — © PA

The killer of a popular psychic wrapped the victim’s remains in tarpaulin and attempted to bury him in a garden on the property where his body was found.

The chief suspect for the fatal assault was on bail at the time, but remained in custody last night over a separate criminal offence.

An investigation is continuing into the death of Stefan Posschier after his body was found at his property at Rattin, near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath, at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Detectives are following a definite line of inquiry as part of the investigation and believe Mr Posschier died violently.

The victim, who was aged in his 60s, is believed to have been stabbed a number of times.

No arrests have yet been made as part of the investigation, but a suspect has been identified.

Gardaí believe Mr Posschier was stabbed by a man known to him who then tried to conceal his remains in a garden.

Stefan Posschier was found dead at the property at Rattin on Tuesday evening

The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene and travelled to visit a relative in the south-east of the country, where he spoke to them about the killing before the alarm was raised.

He was later arrested in relation to the outstanding criminal matter.

The Irish Independent understands the man was on bail at the time of the fatal incident, in relation to threatening to kill a woman known to him.

A source said: “This individual is now in custody on separate matters and has not yet been formally arrested as part of this inquiry.

Gardaí remove the body from the scene in Rattin, Co Westmeath where the body of a man in his 60s was found in unexplained circumstances.

“Gardaí are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses from both near the scene and those who had dealings with this suspect after the fact.

“The property will remain preserved and the evidence gathering will continue, while gardaí await to arrest this suspect.

“As this man is in custody there is no need to immediately detain him as part of this inquiry which gives gardaí more time to establish the events leading up to this incident and what occurred after.”

Gardaí were yesterday awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the course of their inquiries.

Read more Body of man removed from house in Rattin, Westmeath

Mr Posschier was originally from Belgium but had been living in the Rattin area for around 20 years. He had previously had an address in south Dublin.

He was well-known for his work as a psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.

He also used the stage name Stefan De Guylian when working, and gave tarot card readings in a number of towns across Ireland.

Those who knew him through his work described him as a “lovely man” and a “talented” tarot card reader.

Locals in the small townland of Rattin, about 5km from Milltownpass, expressed shock at the news of his death.

One woman said: “He’d have been known around here for doing tarot readings, he would have done them at a few different venues.”

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at the scene in Rattin near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath. Photo: PA — © PA

A local man said Mr Posschier had lived in the area for between 15 or 20 years and was “always friendly” when they met.

The scene, along a laneway near Rattin Castle, remained sealed-off yesterday as gardaí continued to carry out examinations of the scene.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau visited the property and could be seen focusing on areas both inside and outside the property.

Shortly before midday a black hearse drove up the quiet roadway to remove Mr Posschier’s remains from the scene.

The hearse was escorted by a garda vehicle to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where the post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Details of the death were announced by gardaí in a statement on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said: “Shortly after 6pm, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by gardaí in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.

“The local coroner has also been notified.”

Gardaí in Mullingar are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.