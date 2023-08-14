Belfast restaurateur reveals he was forced to close after loyalist gun and rape threats

Malachy Turner bravely goes public today in the Sunday World to expose the campaign of intimidation which forced him to close

Malachy Turner this week; he refused to pay up despite demands

A leading restaurateur told this week how he was put out of business by loyalist paramilitaries because he refused to hand over thousands of pounds.

Malachy Turner bravely goes public today in the Sunday World to expose the campaign of intimidation which forced him to close Ribs and Bibs in south Belfast.

It culminated in a hammer attack at the Botanic Avenue premises in which he barely escaped with his life.

Now the businessman is penniless and facing eviction from his home in a dispute with the Inland Revenue, after he was declared bankrupt.

The 64-year-old has also been left feeling suicidal and with mental health issues – the price he’s paid for refusing to pay up when paramilitaries demanded money.

In a scene straight from a mafia movie, he was even told they’d move in and run his restaurant and pay him a flat fee.

“A guy came in one night saying we’re going to work your kitchen for you. We’re going to give you £1,000 a week but we’re going to run the restaurant. I said to one, you’re not running my restaurant,” says Malachy.

After the dad of two got divorced, he moved from west Belfast to Saintfield and hit on the idea of opening a restaurant to give his kids part-time work and keep himself busy.

Malachy outside and inside Ribs and Bibs

But in 2013 he had barely opened the doors of Carlitos, which later become Ribs and Bibs, before the demands for money and merchandise started to roll in from loyalist paramilitaries in nearby Sandy Row.

When he made it clear he wasn’t paying up, the intimidation started, and by the time he closed up five years later he’d been subjected to dozens of threats, including menacing rape threats against a female relative and a warning his friend would be cut up and put in a freezer.

“There were regular calls. Meat going missing. They wanted anything they could sell. My car windows were smashed and the car was scraped. This guy came flying in one night with a knife looking for me.

“Mairtin O Muilleoir used to come in and I got a phone call saying, ‘if you serve that republican Lord Mayor another drink, we’re going to put your windows in’.

“I got phone calls all the time saying, ‘get out, you Fenian bastard. Who do you think you are?’

“This guy rang me and said he’d shoot me. I was on the phone one night with the police when he rang, and I put the two phones together. I said, ‘if you’re going to shoot me make sure it’s after six because I’m not always here before six’.”

In 2016 Malachy was declared bankrupt in a dispute over building maintenance but bought himself out of it.

Malachy Turner

When word spread that he was having financial issues, suppliers demanded cash payments.

“I had to pay cash, so I had to have a lot of money on the premises. Once the cash started coming in that’s when the guys really took an interest.

“That’s when the threats ramped up.

“They threatened me they were going to burn it. They threatened they were going to put me out of business.

“It would all be phone calls or people coming in saying, ‘do you know who you’re dealing with?’

“I got a call one night to say there were lights on in the restaurant.

“I rang police and when we got there and went upstairs there was a load of drink and cigarette smoke.

“I got a whisper it was one of the staff going up there at night with a few loyalists having drinks out of the bar in the middle of the night.”

Ribs and Bibs was also at the centre of a social media frenzy in 2017 when a young member of staff wrote as a joke on a sandwich board that ‘ya can beat the wife but ya can’t beat a £5 lunch’.

Sandwich board slogan that a young staff member wrote as a joke

Malachy stood by his employee and prides himself on employing people battling addiction issues who would have struggled to get work.

But by 2018 he’d had enough. The PSNI told Malachy the level of intimidation against him was so great they wanted to escort him home at night.

He declined the offer but decided his time in the restaurant was over.

“I said I’ll just sell the thing. I wanted out of it,” he says.

“No doubt about it, I was intimidated out of that business. It was a hate crime.

“I closed it at Christmas and a few weeks later I went down to do an itinerary. There was a rattle out the back and these two guys flew in with hoods on and baseball bats and started lashing me. There were two other guys outside in the entry.

“They were trying to drag me out and lucky enough as soon as I got to the steel door, I managed to get it closed and bolted.

“I’m convinced if they’d got me out in that entry, I’m a dead man walking, but they busted my head and the side of my ear, cracked a few ribs and my legs were badly bruised. I must have been lying on that floor for two or three hours.”

Malachy says that was just the start of his current financial woes when he was declared bankrupt.

He agreed to cooperate with the Inland Revenue on the understanding that it wouldn’t take his house.

“Last year I ended up penniless and broke over someone beating me up, a guy who tried to employ people that no one else would employ,” he says.

Before opening the eatery, he ran his MT Express courier business for more than 20 years, turning over millions of pounds.

“I started it from scratch, and we were delivering parcels from all over the world. We were leasing aircraft from New York for £10,500 a night to fly parts in because I had a contract with Hewlett Packard.

“I had a great rapport with the banks, never in debt, never lost a penny, everything was flying.”

Tax bosses are now going after his Saintfield home and he’s planning to lodge a complaint.

He has got the backing of Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Select Committee, and Steve Baker, a minister at the NIO after meeting both men at a Wave Trauma Centre choir event.

“Baker told me, ‘when you send in the form to the Inland Revenue get them to email me in on that and I will chase this up for you’.

“He said it was incredible that someone who started a business, employed both sides of the community, was railroaded out of it, beaten and then the Revenue and courts have left me crucified.

“I told him that £3m they gave the loyalists for transition, all they did was buy new baseball bats to beat people like me around the head,” says Malachy.