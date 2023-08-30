Barry Young: The downfall of a Sligo gang boss

Sligo Gardaí saw a two year investigation pay off when Barry Young was jailed for 11 years

CAB and Spanish police at raid of a home linked to mobster Barry Young

The downfall of the “scourge” of Sligo began in December 2019 in a hotel outside the town.

Barry Young, a father of two from a “decent working-class” local family, was holed up with a female friend in a room he had booked days earlier.

Detectives came to his hotel door with a search warrant. They later recovered a small amount of ammunition and other accessories of crime — but most valuable of all was Young’s phone.

Gardaí had intelligence about an impending assassination attempt and Young’s phone contained a string of messages apparently ordering a hit.

One contained an ultimatum to pay Young. Another instructed an enforcer to “put [the target] under pressure” to pay up.

Young had warned that a “gang of Dubs” would be going through the door of the intended target.

The target would pay off the debt, a “dirty harry [gun]” would be placed to his head — and it would “let two off”.

The language suggested the intended target was to be shot — Young was never charged with the suspected assassination attempt.

However, the trove of these and thousands of other WhatsApp messages confirmed Young’s status of a local drug-trafficker protected by enforcers from out of town and supplied by international contacts.

When Young (38), was finally arrested about to board a flight to Spain at Dublin Airport in January last year, he knew the game was up.

He whimpered gratitude that gardaí had saved him from his life of crime, as though he had no control over the actions that led him to that point.

Young’s obsequious remorse is not the only reason he stands out among provincial drug dealers.

Earlier this month he became the first of the provincial drug traffickers to be jailed under heavyweight but rarely used anti-gangland legislation introduced to target previously untouchable crime-lords and their associates.

Young was convicted of directing the activities of a criminal organisation and jailed for 11 years — only a guilty plea saved him from 16.

He is one of only a handful of criminals to be convicted of directing crime — an offence that carries a maximum life sentence and is tried in the Special Criminal Court.

This handful includes Peter Keating, the Kinahan cartel lieutenant who pleaded guilty to directing the failed hit on Hutch associate James Gately.​

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris revealed last week they hope to use the same legislation to prosecute Keating’s bosses, Christy Kinahan and his sons Daniel and Christopher for directing crime from their Dubai bolthole.

Yet Young’s demise shows how heavyweight anti-gangland measures designed to capture gangsters beyond reach can be deployed to effect on the “big fish, small pond” provincial thugs behind crime and intimidation of families.

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken.

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken, who oversaw the operations leading to Young’s capture, said his gang had caused “much harm, much stress, much destruction” to society and to families, many of whom had “suffered from violence, threats and intimidation”.

At the time of his arrest, Young was the head of a criminal organisation that flooded the North West with cannabis, cocaine and prescription drugs for two decades.

He grew up in a “decent working-class family” and later claimed he got dragged into drug-trafficking because of a minor debt he couldn’t pay off as a youngster.

He racked up 81 convictions, becoming an unlikely drugs kingpin in Sligo.

The thousands of phone messages later recovered showed Young was at the top of a gang directing instructions to sub-cells who in turn directed their own subordinates.

He issued instructions on drug pick-ups but most related to debt-collection and intimidation.

Young was in turn subordinate to major gangland suppliers in Dublin who provided him with drugs and sent down enforcers to extract drug debts. Young’s text messages described these enforcers as “head-the-balls”, “mental” and “crazy” people. .

Other messages linked him to organising a violent attack on a family home in Galway while adults and children were inside.

He talked about sending down “two Russian lads to sort it out”.

His international contacts included John Gilligan, the convicted drug trafficker now based in Spain who was acquitted of ordering the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin.

Yet Young was portrayed in court as a big fish in a small pond in Sligo but a small fish in Irish gangland.

He was in a cycle of debt with drug suppliers and “under enormous pressure to pay”, his sentencing hearing was told.

He claimed his life had been threatened.

His mental health suffered. In 2018, while directing drug drops, enforcing drug debts and sending thugs to smash up family homes over minor drug debts, he began attending counselling for alcohol abuse and suicidal thoughts.

It did not help Young’s situation that Sligo’s crime gangs had come under intense scrutiny from An Garda Síochána. Arrests and seizures increased. Pressure mounted on criminals. Young and gardaí observed the beginnings of serious gangland feuding.

“We could see from intelligence, and we could see from incidents where firearms were being used, from attempts to burn down either houses or transport, from physical assaults.

“We could see and feel that feuding was developing,” said Chief Supt Glacken.

“Rather than let feuding take hold, our premise is let’s get ahead of this. That was our approach from the beginning.”

The garda team devised what Glacken calls an “overarching crime strategy”, identifying the four main gangs controlling criminality in Sligo and the North West and targeting their leaders.

Intelligence gleaned from his seized mobile phone provided enough justification to deploy a full-time team of eight to 10 detectives on organised crime gangs for two years.

“We employed very overt, intrusive policing. We did a lot of covert stuff. We deployed all the resources at our disposal, technical or forensic, to put our plan in place to thwart these people,” said Glacken.

The team also involved gardaí across several units, including community policing and roads policing, creating awareness and opening up avenues of intelligence.

“We owe a lot to the community here as well,” said Glacken. ​

The raid on Young’s hotel room in January 2019 was a game-changer.

Arrests and seizures multiplied. One associate of Young’s caught with €100,000 of cannabis saved a number used by Young in his phone under “Boss”.

Young was finally captured as part of Operation Bulldog following three years of targeted policing.

Detectives travelled to Dublin Airport to arrest him on learning of his plans to leave the country for Spain. He was travelling with a friend and had €3,000 in cash in his pocket.

His phone, once again seized, opened a portal into his drugs organisation, and once again, confirmed his status as a leader of a local drug-trafficking gang with connections to some of Ireland’s biggest criminals.

The volume of instructions issuing from Young’s seized phones clearly pointed so overwhelmingly to the offence of directing criminal activity that he pleaded guilty.

The investigation resulted in the dismantling of Young’s drugs supply and a sharp drop in drug debt intimidation in Sligo.

Sixteen people were arrested and six are before the courts.

Drug gang boss Barry Young

Young later claimed he was “looking for a way out” and the day of his arrest was a “happy day”.

“Every day he was trying to find peace with what he has done,” his barrister told the Special Criminal Court.

He had registered a car business in Ireland and a construction business in Spain and used them to launder €35,000 into a Spanish account.

More than €40,000 was frozen in his accounts and he was linked to another €55,000 in cash.

He claimed to live in a “nondescript” rented house in Sligo, without fancy clothes, jewellery or foreign holidays.

However, gardaí suspect Young owns property in Spain - two apartments and an interest in a bar.

Gardaí and the Criminal Assets Bureau are working here and with Spanish counterparts to trace his assets.