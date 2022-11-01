‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Migos’ Takeoff shot dead in Texas bowling alley

The 28-year-old was one-third of the chart-topping hip hop group Migos.

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) — © AP/PA Images

Migos member Takeoff has been killed in an early morning shooting in Texas, devastating fans and the music industry.

TMZ reports that the 28-year-old was at a bowling alley in Houston with bandmate Quavo when an altercation broke out during a game with another group.

Police say two others were shot, though Quavo – filmed calling help for nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff – was uninjured.

Fans have been left reeling by the loss of the star, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball.

Migos shot to viral fame in 2013 with hit release ‘Versace’ and dominated charts three years later with the number one ‘Bad and Boujee.’

"No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all who feel the loss,” said artist Lecrae.

“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again,” said wirter Jemele Hill on Twitter.

"Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff.”

A number of high-profile rap stars have died in shootings in the last few years, including notable industry names like Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion.

Takeoff was the youngest Migos member, joining forces with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset – who is married to Grammy-winner Cardi B.

The rap group recently split and the nephew and uncle set out as a duo while Offset went solo.

"We're supposed to stick together, and sometimes s**t don't work out. It ain't meant to be,” Quavo told Big Facts in October.

Takeoff added: "We don't know all the answers. God knows we pray a lot. We tell [God] whatever ain't right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it.

"We pray, so only time will tell. We're always family, ain't nothing gone (sic) change."