Baby left on side of Dublin road by car thief who stole family vehicle

One of the children, who is under the age of nine, managed to jump out before it sped off

A nine-month-old child was abandoned on the side of a road by a man who stole a family car with the infant still in the back seat.

The baby was found unharmed after the incident, which happened outside the family home on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin, at around 7pm on Sunday.

The family’s ordeal began after the child’s mother and partner, who are both in their 20s, briefly left the car with the engine running outside their home, with two young children in the back seat.

Sources said the woman went back inside to get something from the house and was then followed by her partner.

It is believed the thief had been watching the couple, spotted his opportunity and seconds later jumped into the Skoda.

It is understood that as soon as he got into the vehicle, one of the children, who is under the age of nine, managed to jump out before it sped off.

The carjacker then drove off with the nine-month-old baby still strapped in the back.

Sources said that after a few moments, the thief realised there was a young child in the back and left it in its car seat on the footpath before speeding off.

No one has been arrested and the car has not been recovered. The incident is being investigated by detectives at Mountjoy Garda Station. A source said the baby was unharmed in the incident and did not need medical attention afterwards.

No description of the suspect has been released.

CCTV is being examined in an attempt to identify the thief and establish where he travelled in the car.

The gender of the two children involved has not been disclosed.

Gardai are investigating whether the same person was involved in the unsuccessful attempted hijacking of a car in nearby Phibsborough only minutes earlier.

“In this earlier incident a driver was stopped at lights when the suspect gained entry to his car, but the driver managed to exit the vehicle and run away with the keys of the vehicle,” a source said. “It is suspected that the same suspect was involved in both crimes and is more than likely a drug addict.”

There has been a significant increase in hijacking offences in the past year.

According to figures published by gardaí earlier this month, there was a 77pc increase in the theft and unlawful taking of vehicles in the first half of the year compared with last year, which is also a 10pc increase on 2019 figures before Covid pandemic lockdowns led to a huge decrease in crimes of all categories.

“Theft/UT [unlawful taking] of vehicles has seen a significant increase in 2022. A significant portion of this increase is related to thefts of second-hand imported vehicles and the theft of electric scooters,” gardaí said.

The Irish Independent revealed there were 63 hijacking incidents between the start of last December and the four months that followed. The majority of those incidents involved e-scooters.

While 55 of the offences happened in Dublin and the other eight outside the capital, only three were classified as “detected” by officers at that time.