Baby found dead with his mother in Dublin may have died from insulin overdose

Investigators are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.

A baby found dead alongside his mother at the weekend may have died from an insulin overdose, gardaí believe.

The bodies of Vincent Donohoe (11 months) and his mother Kate (44) were discovered together on a bed in an upstairs bedroom of their home on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the house in Clonee, Co Dublin after being contacted by a neighbour.

However, it is believed that the mother and child may have been deceased for up to 48 hours at that stage.

It is understood a detailed note was recovered by gardaí.

This note has led to the tragedy being classified as a criminal investigation but investigators are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night for Ms Donohoe and Vincent at a church in Clonee where members of the community are shocked by the tragedy.

Ms Donohoe has been described as a dog-lover, a champion of animal welfare and a well-respected woman who had never before come to the attention of gardaí.

She was described as the only dog groomer in Ireland who specialised in grooming sight hounds such as greyhounds and whippets. Valerie Power, a dog groomer based in Dungarvan, Co Waterford said Ms Donohoe was well known among the dog grooming community.

She said Ms Donohoe lived alone with her son and two greyhounds.

She gave up her dog grooming business called ‘For Dog’s Sake’ after the birth of her son.

“She adored that baby,” Ms Power told the Irish Independent.

“She had an overwhelming love for him.

“And they had very happy times together.”

She described her as “the most warm and giving person” and her death has caused shockwaves among her many friends.

“We became good friends,” she said, adding she only just saw Ms Donohue last Monday and she seemed in good form.

“I was very shocked by what happened,” she said.

Paul O’Riordan, founder of the Great Hounds in Need charity based in Co Tipperary described Ms Donohue as “a nice, friendly, happy and bubbly person”.