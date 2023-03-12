Baby abusing child predator David Hubbard back on the streets after serving 18 months
‘People need to know who he is and what he has done. He has ruined lives’
This is the moment depraved paedophile David Hubbard was released back onto our streets.
We confronted the convicted baby abuser and child sex attacker as he walked free from the Midlands Prison on Thursday.
As he walked out the gates, we asked the Wicklow born predator if he was finally willing to apologise to his victims.
But instead of begging for their forgiveness, he responded with a curt ‘no’, turned his back and scurried away.
Hubbard is since believed to have returned to the Wicklow area.
Following Thursday’s release, Hubbard’s victims have demanded that he be closely monitored as they fear he is more than capable of attacking and seriously injuring another child.
“He is a dangerous, dangerous man,” said a former partner of Hubbard’s - whose baby he nearly killed when he inserted a ‘blunt object’ into the then three-month-old’s vagina.
“He is as sick as they come.
“I can only hope the authorities are monitoring him very closely.
“He nearly killed my baby … his own daughter!
“And I have real fears he is still more than capable of hurting or killing a child.”
Details of Hubbard’s attack on the infant, which occurred on Christmas Day 1990, were revealed for the first time by this newspaper last August – after his now grown up daughter waived her anonymity to allow him to be named.
Such was the brutality of the attack, the infant suffered a severe rupture, had to undergo six hours of surgery and spent four weeks in hospital before she could be released.
Hubbard, then aged 20, initially denied the attack, but later pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after drops of the baby’s blood were discovered on his boxers.
He was jailed for four years at Dublin Circuit Court on May 18, 1992, but was not identified at the time to protect his victim
Hubbard’s release from the Midlands Prison on Thursday came after he served 18 months of a two-year-sentence handed down last August.
This sentence was imposed after he was convicted of indecently assaulting a then 10-year-old Catherine Potts more than 37 years ago.
Brave Catherine reported the historic sex attack in 2016 after seeing pictures of Hubbard lying next to an infant at his home in Great Yarmouth, England.
“That photo set off all kinds of alarm bells in my head,” Catherine told us.
“I knew straight away who he was. And I just thought, Jesus Christ, 30 years later and he is still around infants. That’s why I waived my anonymity
“People need to know who he is and what he has done. He has ruined lives.”
Catherine’s was indecently assaulted by Hubbard in the pavilion at the hockey pitch on the Dunbur Road in Co. Wicklow between February 1 and August 31, 1985..
At the time Catherine was 10 years old and Hubbard either 14 or 15.
“I was short and skinny at the time and he was this big man,” she said.
“I was terrified. But there was nobody with me to get me out of it — there was no-one to stop it.
“He approached me and he took me into the pavilion and then he bombarded me with threats.
“I remember him warning me that if I told, nobody would believe me and he said something would happen to my sister if I did.
“Basically, he was just letting me know that he was in charge. He was in control and I had no say in the matter. I was just an opportunity to him, that’s the way he looked at it.
“But he stole everything from me.
“He stole my innocence and he stole my childhood. I had to become an adult even though I didn’t know what adulthood was.
“What he did to me led me to addiction, self-harm and suicide attempts.
“On three occasions I ended up in hospital and there were other occasions where I planned it and went off on my own but people found me in time. In total, I tried to take my own life six or seven times. This has haunted me.”
