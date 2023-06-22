Award winning hairdressers Peter Mark attacked by cyber criminals

“We are taking this matter very seriously.”

Award winning Irish hairdressers Peter Mark have been targeted in a cyber attack which has led to criminals hacking into their IT system.

The iconic chain which first opened in 1961 on Dublin’s Grafton Street now has 69 salons nationwide and deal with thousands of clients every year and as such, retain large amounts of data.

A Peter Mark spokesperson said: “Following our detection of this issue, steps were taken to intercept and manage it. We have engaged highly specialised services to assist us with the investigation and help resolve the incident.”

The company gave a detailed update of the situation after the hackers gained access to their servers.

“This attack has not affected the ability of our salons to operate, and they remain fully open for business. Appointments can be booked as usual.

"Our customer payment system which processes card payments is operated by a third-party provider and is not affected by this breach.

“The nature and extent of this breach remains under investigation, including what exact data on our systems has been affected. However, initial results of the investigation indicate that some Human Resources data has been compromised.

“It is not clear yet what other data was part of this breach, and we are continuing to investigate this matter. There is no evidence that any personal data has been leaked on the dark web, but we are continuing to monitor this,” their statement stated.

Peter Mark reported the attack to the relevant authorities in Ireland and Northern Ireland, including the Data Protection Commission, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, An Garda Síochána and the National Cyber Security Centre.

“We are taking this matter very seriously,” they added.

“We are currently in the process of liaising with our staff to inform them of this incident and are working closely with all the relevant authorities and our external specialists who are assisting us.

“We will continue to provide any further updates to the relevant authorities and to affected individuals in line with our data protection obligations,” Peter Mark concluded.

Almost one in five Irish firms experienced a cyber attack or data breach in 2022, according to research by professional services firm Aon.

The survey of 228 senior business leaders from companies across Ireland reveals that 18pc of Irish firms were hit with such an issue last year.

The National Cyber Security Centre warned only last week that cyber risks are “constantly evolving” and that companies need to “keep pace with the evolving threat”.