Attack on Dublin building reportedly earmarked for asylum seekers condemned

In footage of the attack posted on Twitter, two men in hoodies are seen throwing large objects through the windows of the house

There has been widespread condemnation of an attack on a building that had been reportedly earmarked for asylum seekers in South Dublin.

Ridge Hall in Ballybrack was attacked and damaged by vandals and was also the scene of a demonstration by protestors who objected to the housing of refugees in the building.

Gardaí kept a presence at the scene until late last night as several roads were closed in the area while the protest took place.

Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill condemned what she described as the "unacceptable destruction and disruption" in a series of tweets.

She wrote: "Unacceptable destruction and disruption in Ballybrack tonight. Always happy to engage in a constructive way but vandalism of an empty building in an effort to frighten and intimidate local residents is not the way forward.

"I am seeking more information from @DeptHousingIRL & @dcediy following an initial update tonight that Ridge Hall is currently being refurbished under the Department of Housing with Equality not yet notified of its availability yet.

"In the meantime, delighted to see positive integration of refugees in Eblana Avenue, with some recently being accepted into Dún Laoghaire Further Education Institute. And no protests welcome on Eblana Avenue tomorrow for anyone cooking up any ideas."

One also wields a large pole as smashes the glass while a voice shouts encouragement at the vandals.

"Ridge House in Ballybrack, South Dublin getting smashed up by local young lads where undocumented male migrants are being housed," a message alongside the tweet reads.

“Ridge House in Ballybrack, South Dublin getting smashed up by local young lads where undocumented male migrants are being housed,” a message alongside the tweet reads.

A large uniformed Garda presence as well as members of the public order unit attended the protest later that evening that was attended by well-known far-right activists, according to independent.ie

Meanwhile, support has poured in for a local councillor who had been threatened for supporting refugees when a rock was thrown through the window of his elderly father's home.

The family home of Independent councillor Hugh Lewis was targeted at 11.30pm on Monday night. The councillor grew up in the house and his 78-year-old father, Patrick, still lives there. His father was in the room when the rock came through the window.

"It’s my family home. My father lives there now. He is rather shook and upset. He was in the front room at the time,” Cllr Lewis said.

A threatening note was attached, referencing the councillors support for refugees and asylum seekers and saying: “This is your last warning.”

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate the incident of criminal damage at the house in Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

Mr Lewis is a member of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. Now an Independent councillor, he was elected for People Before Profit in the 2009 local elections. A number of councillors have removed their home addresses from the council website as a result of protests.

The councillor says he will continue to support refugees and asylum seekers, while also campaigning for social housing for homeless people.

"It’s not about pitting one against the other,” he said

"I have certainly made my opinions clearly known on the matter. There is an amplification of misinformation and scaremongering. I would appeal to people to get factual information,” he added.

The area has seen a number of protests against the housing of refugees and asylum seekers. The councillor said it is difficult for local representatives to get information on the location of housing, which then makes it difficult to combat the stoking of fears.

People Before Profit (PBP) councillor Conor Reddy tweeted: “A disgraceful cowardly act carried out by racist thugs. If you go to their protests, this is what you stand by. Violent scum who put pensioner's windows in. Criminal low-lives who trade in lies to spread fear. Solidarity with Hugh Lewis and his family.”

“Solidarity to Hugh Lewis and his dad,” Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP) added: “To attack someone who speaks up for the vulnerable and opposes hate is a terrible thing, not only for you and your dad but for the entire community. If fear and intimidation take hold, it will be a disaster for everyone.

The Government has also been warned that protests against accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees could escalate amid tensions within the coalition over how to respond do difficulties in securing housing.

In May, a temporary encampment for asylum seekers without accommodation was set alight by protesters on Sandwith Street.