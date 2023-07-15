Associates of Kinahan target linked to €11.4m cocaine seizure as two due in court

Gardai suspect at this early stage that it was going to be distributed among a number of Irish gangs.

Associates of a man targeted as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud have been linked to a €11.4m cocaine haul seized in Co Wexford on Friday.

An Eastern European drugs gang were involved in smuggling the massive haul seized in Rosslare and gardai are trying to ascertain if it was to be distributed to a number of Irish gangs.

The Sunday World has learned that associates of a criminal who was once a major target of the Kinahan cartel, have been linked to the shipment – one of biggest seizures in Ireland this year.

Gardai sources said they had not received any intelligence ahead of the 163kg shipment coming into Ireland at Rosslare and only became aware of it after custom agents found it concealed in a horsebox that disembarked off a ferry at the port.

The drugs were sniffed out by customs drug detector dog Dáithí which led to customs agents taking a closer look at the horsebox.

Two Bulgarian men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested at the scene and gardai are now trying to gather intelligence on where the drugs were going to be distributed.

Both men are set to appear in court in Wexford later today in relation to the seizure.

Gardai have not ruled out that part of the shipment was destined for the UK market but suspect at this early stage that it was going to be distributed among a number of Irish gangs.

“It could have beee in transit but reports are that it destined for here,” a source said yesterday. “If it is, it’s a very large consignment for the Irish market and it’s unlikely one gang would be able to finance a consignment of that value so it may be that it was going to be distributed among several gangs.”

The Garda National and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) is liaising with Europol and Interpol in relation to the haul to try to build up more intelligence.

The truck that the drugs came in on was Irish registered and its final destination was a false address in Dublin’s north inner city,

Gardai are liaising with international partners to track the vehicles movements through Europe.

Technical experts are also set to examine electronic devices seized from the two Bulgarian men arrested as part of the operation.

Cocaine use has soared in Ireland in recent years and addiction workers have told the Sunday World about massive increases in those seeking treatment after getting hooked on the drug.

The number of those seeking treatment tripled between 2014 and last year.

A HSE study released in June indicated those figures would continue to rise over the coming years with no sign of a decrease of demand.

Ireland has the second highest cocaine use in Europe after Austria amongst the 15-34 age bracket with around one in 20 young people admitting to using it in the past year.

Irish adults in general also have the second highest cocaine use in their lifetime after Spain with one in 12 adults admitting to using it in their lifetime.

The two men arrested in connection with Thursday’s haul were interviewed by gardai in Wexford with the help of a Bulgarian interpreter before being charged earlier today.