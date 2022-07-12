Associate of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch targeted in Lanzarote raid as part of gang probe

A garda spokesman said today’s search was part of an international effort to tackle organised crime gangs.

Officers at the scene of today's search in Lanzarote. Photo: An Garda Siochana

A close associate of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was the target of a joint police operation in Spain, the Sunday World can reveal.

Earlier today, a team of Irish detectives searched the residence of an Irish citizen in Lanzarote suspected of involvement in in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

Sources have revealed that specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been working with Spanish detectives in an investigation into illegal travel documents.

The investigation has been ongoing for a number of months and gardai said the search was a “result of an ongoing intelligence led operation.”

There were no arrests in today's searches but a number of electronic devices were seized for examination.

The Lanzarote property targeted today in the joint operation is not the home where 'The Monk' had been living in recent years living before the outbreak of the Hutch/Kinahan feud

However, it is believed the property has been used by one of Hutch’s close junior associates.

“An Garda Síochána conducted a search operation in Spain this morning in conjunction with European partner services as part of an ongoing commitment to tackle international organised crime gangs.

“This morning, Tuesday, 12th July 2022, as a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a team of Irish detectives searched the residence of an Irish citizen residing in Lanzarote, Spain who is suspected of involvement in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

“The search was a result of international cooperation between An Garda Síochána and the Spanish Guardia Civil, specifically the elite ‘Unidad Central Especial Número 3 de la Jefatura de Información (UCE3 - Central Intelligence Unit of the Guardia Civil) and with the assistance of the Grupo de Informacion de Las Palmas (Regional Intelligence Unit of Las Palmas (Regional Intelligence Unit of Las Palmas).”