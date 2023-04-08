Arson suspected in blaze that gutted home in Drimnagh, south Dublin
The house was unoccupied at the time
Gardai are treating as suspected arson a fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Drimnagh, south Dublin on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a property on Ben Madigan Road at approximately 9.20pm.
The house was unoccupied at the time.
In a statement, a spokesperson today confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on the evening of Wednesday 5th April 2023 in the Dublin 12 area.
“At approximately 9:20pm, Gardaí received reports of a residence on fire on the Benmadigan Road in Drimnagh. No injuries to persons was reported.
“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade. The residence was extensively damaged during the course of this incident.
“The scene was preserved and was technically examined. Garda investigations are ongoing.
“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
