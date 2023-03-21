Arrests made as Dublin gardaí accused of extorting cash from foreign delivery drivers

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit is examining claims that a group of officers were deliberately targeting foreign delivery drivers in the capital

Several members of An Garda Síochána have been arrested as part of an internal criminal probe - with one arrested on suspicion of burgling a Brazilian delivery driver’s home.

The investigation, which began two years ago, relates to an alleged scam in Dublin which saw four gardaí suspended and has now resulted in a number of arrests, the Irish Mirror reports.

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is examining claims that a group of officers from the same unit were deliberately targeting foreign delivery drivers in the capital.

Some of the gardaí are accused of forcing the drivers to pay them a cash sum each week so that they can continue working in the city.

One garda was held on suspicion of burgling a Brazilian Deliveroo driver’s house in 2021, while another is being quizzed for allegedly perverting the course of justice by providing a false alibi as others are being investigated for extortion.

“They are in serious trouble. Suspension is the least of their problems now,” a source told the Irish Mirror last night.

The investigation was launched after an incident in September 2021 where a female delivery worker alleged that two men claiming to be gardaí searched her home saying they had a warrant. She later made a complaint claiming that money had been stolen.

An Evo-FIT police sketch of the two men alleged to be impersonating gardai was released and it later emerged that both suspects were serving members of An Garda Síochána after one of the officers recognised themselves.

The ACU then began a criminal investigation into the incident, which resulted in the suspension of an experienced garda.

At the end of 2021, three more gardaí were suspended after the ACU then searched a Dublin Garda station.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a number of officers have been arrested and detained in relation to this probe in recent weeks.

They were held in a north Dublin Garda station where they were quizzed by ACU detectives before being released without charge.

“This investigation remains ongoing. A number of members of An Garda Síochána have been arrested and detained for questioning as part of this investigation, to date,” the spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment in detail on ongoing investigations.

“An Garda Síochána has previously confirmed that four members of An Garda Síochána are suspended from duty as part of an investigation into certain matters in north Dublin City Centre.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on internal matters,” they added.

It is understood that the ACU, which is led by Chief Superintendent Johanna O'Leary, is set to target more suspected rogue officers over the coming weeks.