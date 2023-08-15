Arrest after man (20s) suffers serious injuries in assault in Co Meath

A man in his 30s later presented himself to Kells Garda Station and was arrested.

A man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in Athboy, Co Meath, last night.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered what were described as “serious injuries” in the incident in the Kildalkey road area at approximately 7.30pm on Monday.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Athboy, Co. Meath at approximately 7:30pm on Monday, 14th August 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

"A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital for where he is receiving treatment.

“A man in his 30s later presented himself to Kells Garda Station and was arrested. He remains detained in Garda Custody under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.