Army bomb squad called in after ‘threatening’ device found in Louth estate

Gardaí sealed off part of St. Finian’s Park when the device was found.

The army bomb squad were called to remove a threatening device from a housing estate in Co Louth on Monday evening, after it was found to be non-viable.

Gardaí and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were called to the scene at the St Finian's Park area of Drogheda after the suspicious item was found.

A garda spokesperson said today: "Following inspection by the Army EOD, the device was found to be non-viable and was removed from the scene."

Gardaí taped off quiet residential streets whilst the tense incident was dealt with.

Located on the south side of the town, the contraption was first reported early in the afternoon and the scene was cordoned off for a sustained period of time.

In a short statement yesterday An Garda Síochána confirmed they were dealing with a suspicious device in an “ongoing incident" in the St Finian's area.

Drogheda saw a serious feud erupt in recent years between warring criminal gangs, resulting in a number of highly reported violent incidents.

It is, however, unknown if there is any connection between that dispute and yesterday’s frightening episode.

