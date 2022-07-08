Armed robber who went on run after stabbing two Portlaoise guards loses bid to be moved to Scottish jail

Derek Brockwell sparked a nationwide manhunt after he went on the run after stabbing two prison officers during a routine hospital visit.

A notorious career criminal who once went on the run after stabbing two Portlaoise Prison officers has lost a legal bid to be transferred to a prison in Scotland.

Derek Brockwell, who is originally from Paisley, Renfrewshire, sparked a massive manhunt after he escaped from custody in February 2015.

He stabbed two prison officers at Tallaght hospital where he had been taken for diabetes treatment from Portlaoise Prison.

Brockwell, who had links with some of Ireland’s most infamous gangland criminals, was picked up on a motorbike driven by an accomplice.

A nationwide alert was issued by the public was urged not to approach him.

The next day Brockwell was confronted by police at a beer garden in Belfast following a robbery on a pharmacy and a botched robbery on another shop.

This week, a court heard he is still wanted in Ireland to face charges in connection with the escape from the high-security prison.

Brockwell is currently serving 22 life sentences in England for armed robbery and firearm offences committed in and around London.

He has launched an appeal to be moved from HMP Frankland in County Durham to a Scottish prison to be nearer his family.

Brockwell (61) who has appeared on Crimewatch, claims he wants help to deal with post-traumatic stress he says he suffers as a result of his involvement in Paisley's 1990s "drug wars".

He has also launched a legal challenge to have a European Arrest Warrant granted for him over the prison escape in Ireland dropped.

While he is not likely to be released from his current sentence for up to 20 years, he claims being wanted by the Irish authorities is hampering his attempts to return to his homeland.

Brockwell had ended up living in Ireland after failing to return to Kirkham Prison in England, where he had been allowed out on day release for a work scheme.

After settling in Dublin, he became the focus of garda attention after being linked to a series of armed robberies.

Brockwell was ultimately given a seven-year sentence for armed robbery.

He admitted holding up the Bank of Ireland in Blackrock, south Dublin, in October 2012 and was also convicted of robbing a post office and a bookmaker’s as well as for firearms offences in the capital.

Following his escape, he fled to the North of Ireland but was tracked down within days.

Portlaoise Prison

The then 53-year-old was tasered by police before stabbing himself in the stomach after being captured at a Wetherspoons beer garden in Belfast. He had bought a knife and committed robberies in the city while on the run.

He was transferred to England where he resumed a life sentence for a string of violent armed robberies, mainly on bookies.

Brockwell, a Category A prisoner who is kept in closed conditions, claimed his right to a private and family life under article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights is being breached by denying him the transfer.

His plea was rejected by District Judge Marie Mallon Westminster Magistrates' Court last year and that decision has now been upheld by two judges at the High Court in London following a hearing last month.

Brockwell claimed he could deal with his mental health problems better if he was in Scotland and said HMP Frankland was too far away from his immediate family.

However in their written ruling, Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Jay said: "In our judgment, the District Judge's conclusion that it was the claimant's perception of the regime at HMP Frankland rather than any practical difficulties in travelling from Scotland to that institution which was the real reason for his not receiving visits was somewhat harsh.

"However, a harsh conclusion falls short of being an irrational one, and in our view it was open to the District Judge to conclude that the claimant should have adduced better evidence of the private and family life he claimed to be enjoying through prison visits.

It is certainly arguable that the District Judge was unsympathetic to the claimant's mental health problems, and insufficiently receptive to the proposition that his adjustment disorder in particular would respond to treatment more quickly in an environment where he would be in a better place mentally.

"As against that, it could fairly be said that the claimant's PTSD flowed from his own criminal activity and that he had taken no steps to seek psychiatric help at HMP Frankland.

"It is far from obvious that the Scottish authorities would be prepared to accept the transfer of a prisoner, with a record such as the claimant's, who has absconded on two occasions in the past, on the second occasion, it is alleged, using extreme violence.

"Overall, the claimant has been able to show a modest degree of prejudice flowing from the existence of these extradition proceedings, but he falls well short of the level of interference with his article 8 rights that would be required to justify discharge."